Monsieur Spade: cast, teaser and everything we know about the Clive Owen series

Sam Spade is back in action with the new AMC series Monsieur Spade. The famed detective who took center stage in Dashiel Hammett's 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon is now retired and living in Southern France, but when a group of nuns is murdered he is called back into action.

The series stars Clive Owen (Children of Men) as titular hero Spade. Owen also serves as an executive producer on the limited series, which was co-created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winners Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit, Logan, Minority Report) and Tom Fontana (City on a Hill, Borgia, Oz). Frank also serves as the series' director.

Here's everything we know about Monsieur Spade.

There's no word yet on when Monsieur Spade will premiere, but AMC notes it will be available on AMC and AMC Plus in early 2024. We'll keep an eye out for more information and provide updates as they becomes available.

Monsieur Spade premise

Here's a synopsis of Monsieur Spade from AMC:

"Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett's 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers."

Monsieur Spade cast

Clive Owen pulls double duty in Monsieur Spade as both an executive producer and star of the series. The Golden Globe, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award winner is known for his work in Children of Men, The Knick and Closer.

Here is the rest of the cast that will bring Monsieur Spade to life:

Cara Bossom (Radioactive) as Teresa

Denis Ménochet (Inglorious Basterds) as Chief of Police Patrice Michaud

Louise Bourgoin (The Romanoffs) as Marguerite Devereaux

Chiara Mastroianni (On a Magical Night) as Gabrielle

Stanley Weber (Outlander) as Jean-Pierre Devereaux

Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) as George Fitzsimmons

Jonathan Zaccaï (Robin Hood) as Philippe Saint Andre

Rebecca Root (The Queen's Gambit) as Cynthia Fitzsimmons

Monsieur Spade trailer

There's no trailer available for Monsieur Spade just yet, but AMC released this teaser that offers a first-look at the legendary gumshoe Sam Spade in action. Take a look below:

How to watch Monsieur Spade

Monsieur Spade will be available on AMC and AMC Plus. AMC is usually included with a standard cable subscription. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

AMC Plus is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku. The streaming service additionally allows you to watch content on your computer or mobile device.