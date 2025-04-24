The Count of Monte Cristo: cast, plot, first look and everything we know

The Count Of Monte Cristo is a famous 19th-century novel by French author Alexandre Dumas, telling a classic tale of revenge. Now, British stars Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci) are heading up this new series adaptation. Sam takes on the role of Edmond Dantes, who plots revenge after being wrongly accused of treason, while Jeremy is the priest, Abbé Faria.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo…

The Count Of Monte Cristo is an eight-part period drama series that will be shown in the UK on U&Drama and UKTV's streaming service U in the summer of 2025.

We'll update with the exact air date when we hear, plus with its US release date on PBS and WGBH.

The Count of Monte Cristo has already played out on Italy’s RAI-1 and will be available on various European broadcasters, including TVE in Spain, RTS in Switzerland, and the Nordic PSB alliance (comprising SVT, NRK, DR, YLE, and RUV).

Additionally, the show is set to air in Eastern European regions, including Poland through TVP, Hungary via TV2, and the Czech Republic on Ceska TV.

The Count of Monte Cristo plot

The Count of Monte Cristo is an epic story that follows young sailor Edmond Dantes who is falsely accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

He spends 14 years on a grim prison island fortress called Château d’If, just off Marseilles, but eventually escapes and becomes rich beyond his wildest dreams.

Edmond then assumes the identity of the wealthy and enigmatic Count of Monte Cristo to seek revenge against the men who wronged him.

The Count of Monte Cristo cast — Sam Claflin as Edmond Dante, aka The Count

Sam plays the wronged sailor Edmond Dantes, aka The Count, who is looking for revenge.

Sam is best known for playing Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six and Will Traynor in the film Me Before You. He’s also starred in The Hunger Games, Peaky Blinders, Snow White and the Huntsman, Book of Love, The Nightingale, United and Enola Holmes.

Sam Claflin (on right) in Enola Holmes. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jeremy Irons as Abbé Faria

Jeremy Irons plays Catholic priest Abbé Faria who mentors Edmond and changes his life. Jeremy has had a long and varied career and starred in last year’s film The Beekeeper.

He’s also stared in Brideshead Revisited, The Borgias, House of Gucci, Munich: The Edge of War, Assassin’s Creed, Justice League, Red Sparrow, Lolita, The Merchant of Venice and Dead Ringers.

He voices Scar in The Lion King movies and did BBC children's series Play Away in the 1970s.

Jeremy Irons as Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in Netflix movie Munich— The Edge of War. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring?

The Count Of Monte Cristo also stars Blake Ritson (The Gilded Age), Karla-Simone Spence (The Confessions of Frannie Langton), Harry Taurasi (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), Poppy Corby Tuech (The Royals), Ana Girardot (The Wages of Fear), and Gabriella Pession (Tell Me Lies).

Is there a trailer?

We haven't had a trailer for The Count Of Monte Cristo yet but when it arrives we'll post here

Behind the scenes and more on The Count Of Monte Cristo

The Count Of Monte Cristo is produced by Mediawan’s Palomar and DEMD Productions for France Télévisions in France and RAI in Italy and distributed worldwide by Mediawan Rights in cooperation with CAA (for North America) and with the participation of Entourage Ventures.

All about the The Count of Monte Cristo novel by Alexander Dumas

The Count of Monte Cristo is an epic adventure novel by French author Alexandre Dumas and was serialised from 1844 to 1846 and then published as a book in 1846. It follows Edmond, a young sailor who is accused of treason on his wedding day, then falsely imprisoned without trial.

He is mentored by an elderly priest who tells him about a cache of treasure he discovered. On his escape, Edmond finds the treasure and then reinvents himself to seek revenge amidst the fashionable Parisian world of the 1830s.

Alexandre Dumas also wrote The Three Musketeers and The Man In The Iron Mask, both of which were turned into numerous Hollywood movies.

Previous screen adaptations of The Count of Monte Cristo

The Count of Monte Cristo has sparked countless adaptations, from the 1908 silent movie starring Hobart Bosworth to last year’s movie with Pierre Niney.

The 2002 film boasted a cast including Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce and Henry Cavill while the 1998 miniseries starred Gerard Depardieu.