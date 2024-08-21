Outrageous: cast, plot and everything we know

Outrageous – Bessie Carter, Joanna Vanderham, James Purefoy and Anna Chancellor head the cast of the period drama about the Mitford sisters.

Outrageous is a sumptuous and star-studded upcoming drama, which puts the real-life story of the infamous Mitford sisters under the spotlight.

First look pictures have been released of the series, which will air on U & DRAMA in the UK and BritBox in the US, and will examine how the siblings grabbed headlines across the country for their outlandish antics and frequent scandals in the 1930s.

Here’s everything you need to know about Outrageous…

The six-part series is filming now in England's Home Counties and will air on U & DRAMA next year in the UK and BritBox in the US. We will publish the release date here when it is announced.

Nancy Mitford (Bessie Carter) and her sisters are at the centre of period drama Outrageous. (Image credit: U&Drama)

What is the plot?

Outrageous is penned by Sarah Williams (Flesh and Blood, The Long Song) and is based on Mary Lovell’s biography The Mitford Girls.

It centers on the aristocratic, fast-living sisters — Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah — as their controversial romantic and political lives cause a stir in 1930s high society, leading to scandal, extremism and even prison as they step away from the conventions of the time.

The series also looks at their very different personalities, what caused them to take their contrasting paths in life, and the intricacies of their family bonds and betrayals.

Firebird, the company producing Outrageous says, "We couldn't be more excited about the stunning cast we've assembled to breathe life into this epic tale of sibling rivalry and political radicalization, and we can't wait for directors Joss Agnew and Ellie Heydon to weave their visual magic in evoking the febrile world of 1930s Britain, where old social orders are crumbling and a group of headstrong, rebellious sisters set out to change the world, with sometimes devastating consequences."

Outrageous cast

Bessie Carter stars as witty author Nancy Mitford. (Image credit: U&Drama)

Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Howards End) will play the eldest sister, waspish writer Nancy, who married mercurial Peter Rodd played by Jamie Blackley (Becoming Elizabeth), but is entranced by her flamboyant friend Hamish Erskine, played by James Musgrave (Einstein and the Bomb).

"I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring someone as brilliant as Nancy Mitford to life,” says Bessie. “She was one piece of a truly fascinating family of remarkable and unique women, and I can't wait to tell their story."

Joanna Vanderham plays dazzling but controversial Diana Mitford. (Image credit: U&Drama)

Joanna Vanderham (Crime, The Control Room, The Paradise) is glamorous Diana who married wealthy heir Bryan Guinness (Archie and Bridgerton's Calam Lynch) but her romance and subsequent marriage to British fascist leader Oswald Mosley (Monarch, Love is in the Air and Galavant’s Joshue Sasse) eventually led to her being interned during World War Two.

Joshua Sasse is fascist Oswald Mosley, who falls for Diana. (Image credit: U&Drama)

"I'm thrilled to be bringing to life the extraordinary, glamorous and controversial Diana Mitford,” says Joanna. “The role brings a new challenge for me as I delve into her character, which was forged in a tumultuous period in British history, the 1930s, and it's undeniable that the political climate she navigated holds a striking relevance to the present day."

Shannon Watson plays Unity Mitford, who is drawn to the Nazis. (Image credit: U&Drama)

Shannon Watson (The Jetty) plays Unity Mitford, who is dangerously attracted to the Nazi regime in Germany.

Zoe Brough, Shannon Watson and Orla Hill are the youngest Mitford sisters Jessica, Unity and Deborah. (Image credit: U&Drama)

Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, The Serpent Queen) is enigmatic Pamela Mitford.

Zoe Brough (Casualty) is staunch communist Jessica Mitford.

Orla Hill (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) is youngest sister Deborah Mitford.

The girls’ brother Tom will be played by Toby Regbo (Platform 7).

Anna Chancellor plays the Mitfords' mother Muv. (Image credit: U&Drama)

Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane) plays their mother, known as Muv, and James Purefoy (Land of Women, Malpractice) is their father Farve. Will Attenborough (Our Girl, The Hollow Crown) is Joss, who also crosses paths with the sisters.

James Purefoy is the Mitford patriarch Farve (Image credit: U&Drama)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but we will publish it here as soon as it is released.