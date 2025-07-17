How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 online or on TV from around the world

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 returns on Thursday, July 17, ready to bring back the popular sci-fi series which has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Debut: Thursday, June 15

Episodes: 10

A prequel to the original Star Trek show as well as a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds follows the early adventures of the USS Enterprise while commanded by Captain Pike.

In season 3, the crew are back on their space-travelling adventures while a new villain begins to emerge. Their journey will test their bonds and relationships in brand new ways.

So if you're a fan of the series, here's how to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 including when all the episodes come out.



How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

The way to watch episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is by signing up for Paramount Plus. This streaming service is the online home of almost all Star Trek series, and that includes the first two seasons of the show.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts at $7.99 / £4.99 for the ad-supported tier or $12.99 / £7.99 for ad-free, with annual plans also available.



Other ways to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3

If you don't want to download a whole new streaming service just to watch Star Trek, there are two other ways to sign up to Paramount Plus that avoid this issue.

You can sign up to the streaming service, and thus watch Strange New Worlds, via Prime Video and Apple TV (you need an Amazon Prime account for the former) — it's the same price as signing up for the standalone service, but the shows and movies will automatically get listed alongside all your other videos from the platform.

When do Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episodes land?

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 will come out on Thursday, July 17. After that, episodes will drop weekly until Thursday, September 11.

Here's the full release schedule: