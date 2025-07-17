Untamed episode 2 recap: Jane Doe's identity and another death (Spoilers)

Untamed is a murder mystery on Netflix set in Yosemite National Park, where a woman's death sets special agent Kyle Turner (Eric Bana) on a harrowing investigation filled with dark secrets, brutal crimes and heartbreaking twists.

While Kyle is partnered up with new park ranger Naya Vasquez, they're both forced to confront their own upsetting truths whilst on the hunt for a killer. One who knows the park as well as Kyle. And Vasquez quickly realizes she needs to learn how to navigate the wilderness quickly if she's going to help in the investigation. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Untamed episode 2.

Souter helps Vasquez with her search for Jane Doe's identity. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode begins with the young woman hiking through the woods before her death. She stops at a stream to cool off, but rips her bag as she leaves, dropping bottles of pills on the floor. She stops to pick them up then hides her bag in a cooler hidden under a tree. As she walks away, a shot fires and hits her in the leg. She drops to the ground, panicking.

In present day, Kyle is watching the news reporting on the young girl’s death on El Capitan. They bring up the disappearance of Sean Sanderson, as a reflection on the safety of the park. Kyle heads back into the park with his horse looking for clues. He reaches the same stream and finds one bottle of pills that the woman didn't pick up. They’re marked with a gold cross on the lid, like her tattoo.

Back at the station, Souter asks Vasquez how her son, Gael, is doing settling in. Souter asks how Kyle is doing and she tells him about the Wildwood connection to the case. Souter takes her to a storage room and shows her a box full of the bracelets found on the woman. He explains that they were kept in case the camp ever started up again. He says lots of people have grabbed bracelets over the years.

Souter offers Kyle another job. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kyle calls Vasquez and asks for the toxicology results, but she says she hasn’t got them yet. He tells her to demand for them to come back today. She tells him about the box full of bracelets at the station. He tells her it’s still not a waste of time.

Kyle then heads down to a bait shop and breaks into the worker, Teddy’s, car and pulls out some drugs. Teddy comes over and Kyle asks him about the bottle of pills he found since he deals. He says he doesn’t know whose it is, but says he’ll ask around. He then shows him a photo of the dead woman and he says he doesn’t know her. Then, Kyle asks him again about the drugs. Again, he doesn’t know, but says he’ll ask around. Kyle takes his drugs and says he’ll give them back when he brings him something.

Kyle then visits a local hotel and speaks to the woman on the desk, Lana. She knows him and she tells him he should’ve called her back. He apologizes, but says he’s there for work. Souter meets him by the elevators and Kyle asks him about the carvings on the wall. He doesn’t know much about them and they sit down for some lunch.

Souter tells Kyle he had a call from a friend who runs a park up at Glacier looking for an agent. He suggests it to Kyle as a temporary job. He asks Souter whether Jill is involved in this suggestion and Souter says it was his idea, but says because Kyle has lived out of boxes in his cabin for years it might be good to get away. Kyle insists he’s fine. Souter tries to bring up Caleb and Kyle leaves.

Meanwhile, Jill is showing a couple around a home. Kyle calls her, so she steps out. He asks her not to tell Souter when he calls her late at night. He tells her it won’t happen again. The woman looking round the home asks if Jill has kids, she says she has two girls and a little boy.

Kyle lays with his son, Caleb. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kyle arrives home and Esther Avalos is waiting for him, the investigator for the Sanderson disappearance. She says she’s working on the family’s wrongful death suit. She wants to ask some questions. First, she wants to know about Sanderson's car that was found parked on a service road outside the park. She says they weren’t able to track his movement into the park. Kyle explains that tracking someone on foot isn’t easy. She brings up that three campers told the county sheriff’s department that they thought they spoke to Mr. Sanderson after his disappearance at the North Pines campground. He says they searched and didn’t find anything.

She then explains she now has a note where Sanderson had written to meet CA at North Pines. She asks if it's related and he asks if the note was dated, she says it wasn’t. She wants to know why he did a search if he didn’t feel there was a crime there. He said he was just pitching in. Finally, she asks Kyle if he was in a proper condition to lead the search and she brings up that he took leave for a personal matter a few months before. He tells her he was fine.

Kyle heads into his house and recalls himself walking through the park shouting Caleb’s name. He finds a discarded shoe and then sees his son’s body face down in the lake. He’s disturbed by Vasquez knocking on the door. She tells him toxicology came back clean. They head out on the horses and Kyle takes Vasquez to a squatter village to ask about the pills. As they approach, the people start booing. A woman called Glory speaks on their behalf. Kyle asks after Abuelo. Glory says he’s on a spiritual walkabout. They show the pills to the people in the camp and ask around with the photo of the girl.

Kyle pays Shane a visit after the squatters mention his name. (Image credit: Netflix)

Glory asks Kyle why De Niro came looking for Abuelo, too. When Kyle asks who De Niro is, she says his Deer Hunter ranger who also came by the night before asking questions. Vasquez keeps asking around and notices a young girl looking at her, but when she tries to talk to her the men around her tell her not to. Kyle calls Vasquez away when things get heated. Vasquez tells Kyle that the girl knew something and he says that she won’t talk with the group around her. He sends Vasquez back the way they came and Kyle heads off into the park.

On her way back, Vasquez gets distracted by wild deer and gets off her horse. But, the horse and deer get scared and run off in different directions, leaving Vasquez alone. One of the deer drinks water from a stream and is shot. The hunter takes it back to camp and finds Kyle there waiting for him. Kyle asks where he has come from. Shane, a wildlife agent, says he needed to get the deer and Kyle says he heard from the station that some of them have chronic. Shane says he’s cleaning them out before it spreads. Then, Kyle asks about the coyote attack. Shane says he’s looking into it.

Kyle then asks Shane what Abuelo has to do with the sick deer. Shane gets defensive and Kyle says he just has some questions for him. When asked, Shane says he doesn’t know anything about the girl who died. Kyle says he finds it strange that Shane wanted to ask questions to Abuelo at the same time as him. Shane says it's a coincidence. Kyle picks up Shane’s rifle and shoots it into a nearby tree stump. He takes the bullet casing from the tree and leaves.

Vasquez fights to protect her son. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vasquez picks Gael up from the nanny and as she’s leaving, the nanny asks if his dad got in touch with Vasquez. She tells Vasquez he called her asking. She gets in her car and texts Gael’s dad, telling him to stop playing. Meanwhile, Teddy heads into a tattoo parlor and asks the guy working there about the gold tattoo.

There’s a guy sitting on the couch behind him and the tattoo artist looks at him, but tells Teddy he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. The artist tells him that it can’t be real because you can’t put gold on skin. He tells him to leave it and leave the shop. As Teddy does so, the artist texts him telling him to stay away from the gold tattoo.

At the Mariposa police station, Kyle asks the lab technician to run the bullet casing he got from Shane with the one he found by the girl. The technician says he’ll get him the results by tomorrow. That night, Teddy goes to a cannabis dispensary and when he gets in his car to leave, a person wearing a mask pops up in the back. Half his hand is tattooed and he strangles Teddy to death.

There's a lot of unspoken words between Jill and Kyle. (Image credit: Netflix)

It cuts to Souter’s wedding anniversary party. His granddaughter, Sadie, asks Gael if he wants to play on the swings. Vasquez lets him. Scott, Jill and Kyle are talking to Souter and Mary and Vasquez asks Milch who she is. Milch tells her she’s Kyle's ex-wife and that she married a dentist a few years after Caleb died. Vasquez didn't know that Caleb had died. Milch then explains to her that Kyle had a children’s hiking group and Caleb wandered off. He says someone grabbed him. Two days later, Kyle found him. They never found who did it.

Vasquez goes to talk to Kyle. She makes small talk and then Gael comes back so she introduces him. They shake hands and Jill is watching. He tells Vasquez he’s heading back to work. It cuts to a group of teens rock jumping into a lake. One of the girls swims along and Teddy’s body floats out. Back at the station, Vasquez is working through the camp archives. She comes to a name, Lucy Cook. Meanwhile, Kyle finds vehicle tracks in the park and takes a photo. When Vasquez looks up Lucy Cook, she finds news articles about a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Yosemite.

Kyle follows the tracks and then finds a shoe print. He takes the girl’s shoe from his bag and compares the print. Vasquez sends a photo of the 7-year-old girl and the dead girl’s photos to Sam to run facial recognition. Kyle continues to track the prints and finds hair in a nearby tree. He’s disturbed by a phone call and goes to see Teddy’s body. Then, Vasquez calls him. It’s a match. She tells him she’s found Jane Doe.

All episodes of Untamed are available to stream on Netflix.