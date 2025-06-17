Untamed: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Eric Bana stars in the murder mystery series set in Yosemite
Untamed is a major new limited series coming to Netflix starring Eric Bana.
The six-part drama, set in Yosemite National Park in California, sees Bana play National Parks Service special agent Kyle Turner, who investigates a brutal death. The all-star cast also includes Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill.
Co-showrunner Mark L. Smith (American Primeval, The Revenant) told Netflix: "Everyone thinks of Yosemite as this beautiful place with all the vistas and all the scenery, but we were trying to touch on the dangers that are just beyond that.
"I love stripping all the cheats away, stripping all the more modern tools that people can use. It really gets down to the character and what they can find within themselves."
Untamed release date
Untamed is released globally on Netflix on Thursday, July 17. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.
Untamed plot
We follow special agent Kyle Turner who teams up with new ranger and former Los Angeles cop Naya Vasquez to investigate a brutal death.
Naya, who's come to Yosemite with her young son for a new life, learned key murder investigation techniques during her time in Los Angeles and promises to be a big help to Kyle.
Netflix teases: "The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past."
A major character in the story is chief park ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill). The makers say: "Souter has been the chief park ranger in Yosemite for half his life. He's a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Turner. He's comfortable in all facets of his job, whether it's dealing with crime inside the park or with the bureaucracy around it."
Other key characters include Kyle's ex wife Jill, who still has a close bond with Kyle despite their divorce, and Wildlife management Officer Maguire, a former army ranger who’s something of a loner.
Cast
Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner alongside Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez. Sam Neill is Paul Souter, with Rosemarie DeWitt as Jill Bodwin and Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire.
Untamed trailer
Yes, and it's rather brooding. Kyle says: "People come here to explore. They see maybe 10% of the park. Things happen different out here".
Untamed behind the scenes and more
Although it's set in Yosemite in America, filming actually took place in Vancouver and Chip Kerr Park in Canada.
The executive producers are Mark L. Smith, Elle Smith, Eric Bana, John Wells and Erin Jontow via John Wells Productions; Todd Black and Tony Shaw for Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder Productions; Cliff Roberts for Syndicate Entertainment.
The showrunners are Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith.
