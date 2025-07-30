Zootopia 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know
Return to Zootopia in the sequel from Disney animation.
Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back on the case in Zootopia 2, the long-awaited sequel to the popular Disney animated movie. And we’ve got everything you need to know about the 2025 new movie right here.
Zootopia came out back in 2016, earning a 98% “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes and an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. While fans did get a TV series to fill the gap, Zootopia Plus, the nine year wait for Zootopia 2 is nearing its end.
Read on for details on when Zootopia 2 is coming out, who is joining the voice cast and more.
Zootopia 2 release date
Zootopia 2 premieres exclusively in US movie theaters on November 26. The animated movie comes out a couple days later in the UK on November 28.
The animated movie is just one of the movies that is making November possibly the best movie month of the year.
Zootopia 2 cast
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return for Zootopia 2 to lend their voices for Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively. But they’re not the only characters returning for the sequel, so are Idris Elba as Chief Bogo and Shakira as Gazelle.
Headlining the new additions to the cast are Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), voicing Gary De’Snake, Fortune Feimster (FUBAR) as Nibbles and Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as Dr. Fuzzby.
Zootopia 2 plot
From a script by Jared Bush, here is the synopsis for Zootopia 2:
“After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.”
Zootopia 2 trailer
Watch the official trailer for Zootopia 2 right here:
Zootopia 2 director
Jared Bush is also the director of Zootopia 2. He was a co-director on the original Zootopia along with Byron Howard and Rich Moore and also previously directed Encanto.
