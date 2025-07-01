Troll 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
The giant Norwegian terror returns
One of the most anticipated Netflix movies of 2025 is Troll 2, the sequel to hit 2023 movie Troll which currently sits on the top spot of the streamer's most-watch Non-English movies.
Troll 2, not to be confused with a cult classic movie, has been confirmed to release at the end of 2025. Like the predecessor it's set to be a Norwegian fantasy horror movie that's based in the folklore of the country.
So once again Norway is at threat from a big stomping terror, and if you're excited for this dramatic sequel or just want to know what the fuss is about, here's everything you need to know about Troll 2.
Troll 2 release date
You'll be able to watch Troll 2 on from Monday, December 1, almost three years on from when the original movie landed.
Like most Netflix movies, Troll 2 isn't expected to get a theatrical release and will instead land straight on its platform.
The original Troll is still available to watch on Netflix and, as one of its biggest movies, it seems unlikely that the streamer will pull down Troll any time soon.
Troll 2 trailer
There isn't a full Troll 2 trailer out yet per se, but there is a teaser trailer, which is pretty much the same thing (but shorter).
The trailer gives a brief glimpse at the returning cast of the movie, and gives a nod to how it builds on the predecessor: Troll 2 has two trolls. When a full trailer is released, we'll update this guide to share it.
Troll 2 plot
The plot to Troll 2 is pretty similar to the first Troll.
In it, a new troll awakens in Norway, and it begins a rampage that threatens the country. Our cast of characters has to figure out how to stop it.
The catch is that this time there's a second troll, so there's double the danger. The teaser doesn't make it clear whether they'll be opponents or allies and so we'll need to watch the movie to find out.
Troll 2 cast
Lots of the cast of Troll return in Troll 2. That includes:
- Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora
- Kim Falck as Andreas
- Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kris
One new face joins the core cast:
- Sara Khorami as Marion
