New on Netflix July 19-25: our TV expert picks the 6 new shows and movies to stream

A classic 1990s movie gets a long-awaited sequel this week, but there's a lot more coming to Netflix and I'll help you find what's worth watching.

As What to Watch's streaming editor, I keep tabs on everything coming to all the best streaming services each week, and of course that includes Netflix. This edition of my weekly round-up looks at new Netflix Originals coming between Saturday, July 19 and Friday, July 25.

I only include ones that could be worthy of our lists of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies, bringing you only the top picks. I haven't seen the shows or movies before adding them, but I choose picks based on their buzz, who made them or what they're about.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're nearing the end of Netflix's weekly series of Trainwreck documentaries about events you've read about in headlines, and the third-from-last is called P.I. Moms.

This hour-long doc looks at an American private investigation agency staffed by "soccer moms" which was the subject of a reality TV show in 2010. However the crew started to notice some oddities including investigations constantly going sideways, possible links to corrupt cops and allegations of an illegal drug trade.

Releases on Tuesday, July 22

Critical: Between Life and Death

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest type of programming Netflix is trying to get into is medical series, and Critical Between Life and Death comes from the same team as British daytime TV show 24 Hours in A&E.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each episode of this docuseries puts you alongside members of the London Major Trauma System for three weeks as they do their job: dealing with bad accidents and trying to save people across the UK's capital city.

Releases on Wednesday, July 23

Hitmakers

(Image credit: Netflix)

This new reality series from Netflix is about songwriters and producers creating music for the stars.

In Hitmakers, we'll meet 12 music-writers who are taken to a writing camp in order to create music for stars; Netflix lists John Legend, 'A Bar Song' singer Shaboozey and a member of K-pop band Blackpink as the stars in question. We'll see the dozen work together to write these songs.

Releases on Thursday, July 24

Trigger

(Image credit: Netflix)

A new action series comes from South Korea this week called Trigger, which stars Kim Nam-gil who's already been in some Netflix action series like Song of the Bandits.

Trigger is set in a South Korea that's free of guns, however that changes when loads of illegal weapons are brought into the country which sparks violence and combat across the place. We follow the detective and former sniper investigating the attacks and trying to get to the bottom of the imported firearms.

Releases on Friday, July 25

Mandala Murders

Netflix hasn't released that much information on new Indian series, and there's no imagery at the time of writing, but we do know enough to make it sound intriguing.

Mandala Murders is about a series of ritual killings which may come from an ancient secret society, and their plot and conspiracy is just beginning. Two detectives travel to the remote town where this is taking place, in order to piece together what the secret society is doing.

Releases on Friday, July 25

Happy Gilmore 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

A whole 29 years after the release of classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore, Netflix is releasing a sequel in the form of Happy Gilmore 2 which is out on the streamer this week.

Adam Sandler is back as the titular Gilmore, and the story tells of his return from retirement in order to raise funds to pay for his daughter to go to ballet school. Julie Bowen is also back as Gilmore's wife as is Christopher McDonald as his rival with Ben Stiller reprising his cameo from the first movie. Rapper Bad Bunny, director Benny Safdie and Sander's daughter Sunny are all in the movie too.