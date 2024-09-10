Happy Gilmore 2: cast and everything we know about the Adam Sandler movie

Happy Gilmore is going to tee it up one more time, as the classic Adam Sandler character is set to return for a sequel. A fan-favorite of Sandler's movies in the 90s, Happy Gilmore 2 is bound to cause excitement for audiences (myself included), so we're keeping up with what’s going on with the Netflix movie and what you need to know about it right here.

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore followed Sandler's titular character, a mediocre hockey player who must find a way to save his grandmother's house after she was found to owe a fortune in back taxes. While a pro hockey career is out of reach, Happy discovers his powerful slap shot can be used to drive a golf ball further than anyone else. This gets him on tour, where his hockey mentality endears him to fans but draws the ire of golf star Shooter McGavin, creating a rivalry for the ages.

When are we going to be getting Happy Gilmore 2? Where will the story go? What stars are returning or making their debut in the comedy movie? Read on to find out everything we know about Happy Gilmore 2.

There is no release date for Happy Gilmore 2 at this time. However, Adam Sandler shared an image on his Instagram account of Happy's iconic Boston Bruins jersey to mark the start of production on the movie.

With that being the case, we can safely say that Happy Gilmore 2 isn't going to be among the slate of 2024 new movies. There's a good chance it ends up premiering in 2025, but until we get official confirmation that's just speculation.

Happy Gilmore 2 is going to be a Netflix movie, as Sandler has a deal with the streamer that sees just about all of his new movies being produced by them. Whether that means it will only be available on Netflix or if it will get any kind of theatrical release is TBD.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast

Adam Sandler is of course going to star in the movie as hockey player turned pro golfer, Happy Gilmore. This is one of Sandler's most iconic characters, though he had a few of those in the 90s, including Billy Madison, The Waterboy's Bobby Boucher and The Wedding Singer's Robbie Hart. More recently, Sandler has starred in Spaceman, Leo and the Murder Mystery franchise.

It has also been confirmed that Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are going to reprise their roles from the original movie. Bowen, best known for her time on Modern Family, played Sandler's love interest in the movie, Virginia Venit. McDonald, who most recently has been seen in Hacks, gave one of his trademark performances as Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin.

As for new cast members, Benito Martínez Ocasio, aka rapper Bad Bunny, is going to star in the movie in an unknown role. It was also shared on The New Heights podcast that NFL football player Travis Kelce is going to have at least a cameo in the movie. Other current golfers are believed to make appearances, but exactly who is unknown at this time.

Two key members of the original movie will not be returning for the sequel, as Frances Bay, who played Happy's grandmother, and Carl Weathers, who played Happy's mentor Chubbs, have both passed away.

Happy Gilmore 2 plot

When we last left Happy, he had just won the Tour Championship, securing the money he needed to save his grandmother's house and cementing his place as a golf pro. What's happened in the nearly 30 years since then?

That's what we're waiting to find out, as no plot details on the movie have been shared at this point. We do know that original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy worked with Sandler again on the script.

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

There is no trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 right now. But in the meantime, watch the trailer for the original 1996 movie right here:

If that has itching to watch Happy Gilmore, the comedy is currently streaming on Peacock.

Happy Gilmore 2 director

Kyle Newacheck is serving as the director for Happy Gilmore 2. This is his second time directing an Adam Sandler movie, following Murder Mystery. Newacheck has one other movie credit to his resume, Game Over, Man!, but he has a notable resume as a TV director, having worked on shows including Bookie, What We Do in the Shadows, Workaholics, Happy Endings and Community.