Nobody 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Bob Odenkirk action movie

What if your dad was secretly a John Wick-level assassin? That was the basic premise of Nobody, a 2021 action movie starring Bob Odenkirk, whose sequel, Nobody 2, is on the 2025 new movie calendar.

Nobody was critically acclaimed but failed to drum up big box office numbers as it was released, as movie theaters were just getting going again post-pandemic. However, those who saw the movie loved it, as evidenced by its “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” ratings on Rotten Tomatoes . That love for the movie is likely a big reason why Nobody 2 got the green light.

You can find out everything you need to know about Nobody 2 ahead of its premiere directly below.

Universal Pictures is releasing Nobody 2 on August 15 exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

That puts it in the tail end of the summer movie season, where it is one of WTW’s most anticipated blockbuster movies.

Nobody 2 cast

Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the assassin turned suburban dad. Prior to becoming an action star with Nobody, Odenkirk was best known for his Emmy-nominated role (inexplicably, he never won) as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. He is also well known for co-creating and starring in the comedy sketch series Mr. Show with Bod and David.

Other confirmed returning cast members from the original movie include Connie Nielsen (Gladiator 2) as Hutch’s wife Becca and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) as Hutch’s dad David.

New additions to the cast that have been announced include Colin Hanks (A Friend of the Family), John Ortiz (Bad Monkey) and Sharon Stone (The Flight Attendant season 2).

Nobody 2 plot

The official plot of Nobody 2 has not been shared at this time, but from descriptions of the footage that was screened at the CinemaCon convention in April 2025, it seems that Hutch takes his family on a summer trip, only for him to get tangled up in a fight against a new batch of criminals, seemingly headed by up Stone’s character.

The script for Nobody 2 was written by Odenkirk, Umair Aleem, Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin.

Nobody 2 trailer

The trailer for Nobody 2 is not available online yet. We’ll add it to this post as soon as it becomes available.

Nobody 2 director

Timo Tjahjanto directs Nobody 2. The Indonesian filmmaker may not be a household name, but he has a list of directing credits that goes back more than a decade. Take a look:

Takut: Faces of Fear (2008)

Macabre (2009)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

V/H/S/2 (2013)

Killers (2014)

Headshot (2016)

May the Devil Take You (2018)

The Night Comes for Us (2018)

Portals (2019)

May the Devil Take You Too (2020)

V/H/S/4 (2021)

The Big 4 (2022)

The Shadow Strays (2024)

Nobody 2 behind the scenes

Universal Pictures is the studio behind Nobody 2, along with 87North, Eighty Two Films and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production companies.

The movie’s producers include Odenkirk, Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Marc Provissiero and Braden Aftergood.