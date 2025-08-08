Chief of War episode 3 recap: a new Chief rises, plus a plot to destroy Hawai'i

After a week's wait, Chief of War episode 3 released onto Apple TV Plus on Friday, August 8, with the episode entitled 'City of Flowers' bringing us our first wait after the first two installments debuted at once.

The week's wait correlates with a time jump in the story, as at least a year has passed since Chief of War's previous episode (or possibly more, though we're not told by how much). Our lead Ka'iana is a long way from home now and that doesn't mean the Hawaiian Islands have been waiting for him.

Chief of War depicts the conflict between four warring kingdoms across the archipelago in the midst of European colonization plans in the 18th century and after the first two episodes focused on the war, 'City of Flowers' gives us a much better look at the rest of the world during this time period.

The whole story is deeply rooted in Polynesian history and folklore, but if you're not versed in this, it can help to see some of the place and character names written down. Perhaps in a Chief of War episode 3 recap like this!

So here's our Chief of War episode 3 recap, covering 'City of Flowers'. Spoilers ensue for the second episode of this new show.

A new prophesized leader

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

A year on from their flight to Hawai'i, the family of Ka'iana have settled into their life, along with the stranded sailor called John Young who's been welcomed into their community.

However over on O'ahu war still rages as the invading Maui are finding the hosts harder to beat than they thought. The O'ahu chief plots to poison King Kahekili (Temuera Morrison) but the man leads a warband to capture him. The chief bends his knee in submission when the king threatens his family, but Kahekili puts the woman and child to death anyway.

Back to Hawai'i: we meet a new person called Kamehameha (Kaina Makua) who leads his soldiers in an underwater breath-holding contest. When he emerges the island's war chief Moku criticizes him for skipping a council meeting and tells him that his ailing uncle, the island's king, wants to talk to him.

Kamehameha speaks to the king, as well as his son Keoua (Cliff Curtis) and the older man tasks Kamehameha with helping Keoua prepare for the O'ahu invasion. The former is asked what they should do to prepare and he says that they need to begin stockpiling food.

The wedding

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

John Young has apparently been teaching the islanders English but during one lesson with Ka'ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan), they're interrupted by Moku who announces that she's to wed Kamehameha that night.

She's not happy about it but Moku explains that he thinks that Kamehameha, not Ka'iana, is the prophesized chosen one who'll unite the islands.

Later Ka'ahumanu reveals to Moku what the prophetess told her (in episode 2): she's unable to have a child, which is a bit of a problem since it'd be her main role as a wife. Moku simply implores her not to tell anyone this.

That night, Ka'ahumanu and Kamehameha are wed, and afterwards there is a ceremony to prepare them for their 'first night' so to speak. Individually, Ka'ahumanu and Moku seem to show reservations due to what they know.

A trade deal

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Throughout the episode, we cut away to Ka'iana (Jason Momoa) after he was rescued on a ship sailing away from the islands. We catch up a year later when the vessel is in Alaska and Tony (James Udom) teaches him how to use a gun. He goes hunting and really learns the power of this weapon.

Some time later, the ship is en route to a port called Zamboanga where the ship will its cargo, after which Ka'iana can go home. When they reach the port Ka'iana wants to buy lots of guns, but finds out that his fee for his work doesn't cover any. They go to a tavern where a drunk person starts a fight with him and the situation is defused by a Hawaiian woman who brings Ka'iana and Tony to her home.

This woman, known as Vai to the locals, recognizes Ka'iana's headdress and wants to know why he's there. He admits he wants to buy the guns to fix a mistake, and she offers to get them for him in exchange for something.

Later he brings her to meet his captain and she proposes a trade: he smuggles guns to the island for Ka'iana and in exchange the islanders let the Europeans cut sandalwood, which is extremely valuable and hard to find. The captain agrees though Ka'iana isn't happy about it, accusing Vai of selling out her home. Later Vai explains that there's no beating the European's hunt for profits, and her route lets the islanders get some say in the matter instead of having it taken from them.

At the same time a belligerent blacksmith from the boat's crew tells a different captain about the existence of the lucrative islands, full of possible plunder. Later blacksmith bribes a prostitute to distract the captain, which Tony sees and follows him.

The blacksmith goes to the ship and Tony confronts him, but is waylaid by a group of people who decide to sell him into slavery and knock him out. Then we see the blacksmith steal a chart which shows where the Hawaiian islands are.