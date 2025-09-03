TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday, September 4, including a new season of The Morning Show

Here's our TV tonight picks for Thursday, September 4 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus

While Apple TV Plus shows such as Slow Horses, Severance and Ted Lasso get a lot of love, The Morning Show always seems to have less of a buzz around it. But the award-winning series about a news network based in New York has A-list stars in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, plus a terrific supporting cast including Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm. It also has engaging storylines, which can admittedly occasionally require you to suspend your disbelief – but so do lots of great dramas. Judge for yourself ahead of Season 4, which will hopefully resolve that cliffhanger at the end of Season 3…

Saving Lives at Sea, BBC2, 8 pm

What this programme is so good at is highlighting how every search and rescue puts the lives of the RNLI volunteers in danger as much as those in peril. Tonight’s first call-out is a beyond-the-call-of-duty case, as the Portaferry crew set out to find two lost kayakers. They’re in a blow-up boat, have drifted south from Strangford Lough, with its 10m swirls and standing waves – ‘like pulling the bath plug’ says sailing coach Rusty – and there’s a 60mph wind. Then the Coastguard confirms one casualty is in the water… There are also cautionary tales about going for a night swim and understanding how quickly the tide can come in, as well as a Mayday – the most urgent distress call a lifeboat station can receive.

Atomic, Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase

After the shoot-’em-ups and car chases of last week’s double bill, this third episode takes a more contemplative tone as Max and JJ head to a destroyed Palmyra in Syria to return the statue. Hot on their heels is CIA agent Elliott, who has been unexpectedly joined by her former colleague Ellis (Brian Gleeson), whom she views as more of a hindrance than a help. And the sands are shifting as to which characters we think we can trust…

The Dog House, Channel 4, 8 pm

On our second visit to the Woodgreen Pets Charity, we meet Fox, an abandoned Pomeranian who was found wandering alone in a field. She needs TLC, so could she be just the new addition a family has been longing for? Cheeky Coconut has energy to burn, but will he prove too much of a live wire for blind boxer Narla when he’s paired up with her for a pooch play date? As ever with this heart-warming series, it’s the stories of the prospective pet owners and their excitement at meeting new pup pals that endear as much as the four-legged stars themselves, so when dog-lovers Rev Alex and Carrie get acquainted with an adorable bundle of love called Mushy, you’ll be hoping for an ending to match the name!