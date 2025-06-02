Black Phone 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Maybe it’s a good thing pay phones have gone away, because Black Phone 2 looks to make them a big part of the scares of its continuing story. That’s right, the breakout horror movie The Black Phone is getting a sequel, with most of the key members of the original back for more in this 2025 new movie.

The Black Phone was a summer blockbuster in 2022, earning a very solid $161 million worldwide haul and being “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Phone 2 goes from a prime summer spot to a prime spooky season release, a perfect time to see what’s next for The Grabber.

Read on for everything you need to know about Black Phone 2.

Audiences will be able to watch Black Phone 2 when it releases exclusively in movie theaters on October 17.

That is set to be a big weekend at the movies, as the Keanu Reeves comedy Good Fortune and the drama Blue Moon, also starring Ethan Hawke, are set to premiere.

Black Phone 2 cast

Hawke is back to reprise his role as The Grabber in Black Phone 2, as in horror movie fashion his demise in the first movie was only temporary. The Oscar-nominated Hawke is known for his collaborations with Richard Linklater in the Before trilogy, Boyhood and the upcoming Blue Moon. More recently, aside from The Black Phone, he was seen the Netflix movie Leave the World Behind and the Disney Plus Marvel series Moon Knight.

Also returning for Black Phone 2 are Mason Thames as Finn and Madeline McGraw as Gwen. This is a big year for Thames, who also stars in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon. As for McGraw, the Black Phone movies are her biggest credits to date aside from the Disney Plus original series Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

Miguel Mora and Jeremy Davies are also returning to the franchise as Robin and Terrence, respectively.

Other members of the Black Phone 2 cast include Demian Bichir (Godzilla vs. Kong), Arianna Rivas (A Working Man), Maev Beaty (Beau Is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Black Phone 2 plot

Just as they did with the first movie, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill have co-written the script for Black Phone 2, which picks up four years after the events of the first movie, as the phone is ringing again.

Here is the synopsis:

“As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

“Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.”

Black Phone 2 trailer

Watch the official trailer for Black Phone 2 right here:

Black Phone 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Scott Derrickson movies

Derrickson returns to the directing chair for Black Phone 2. The original movie has become one of the director’s most well regarded movies, but he has a number of notable credits on his resume. Take a look:

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Sinister (2012)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Doctor Strange (2016)

The Black Phone (2021)

V/H/S/85 segment (2023)

The Gorge (2025)

Black Phone 2 behind the scenes

Universal Pictures is the studio behind Black Phone 2, while Blumhouse Productions, Crooked Highway and Ontario Creates are the production companies for the movie.

Derrickson is also a producer on the movie with Jason Blum and Cargill.