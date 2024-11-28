The Gorge: cast, plot and everything we know

The Gorge is a nail-biting survival action thriller starring Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy (above).

The pair play highly-trained operatives appointed to man watchtowers on opposite sides of a vast and highly-classified gorge. Then, when they realise they are the only ones who can halt a cataclysmic threat to humanity, they must work together to keep the secret of the gorge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple TV Plus thriller The Gorge…

The Gorge will premiere on Apple TV+ in 2025. We'll update with the worldwide release date when we hear.

The Gorge plot

The Gorge follows two highly skilled operatives, one American and one Lithuanian, who are chosen to guard a vast and highly classified gorge in an undisclosed location. They are stationed in watchtowers on opposite sides of the gorge and bond from a distance as they remain vigilant against an unseen enemy.

But when they realize what they are up against, the pair must work together and use every bit of mental and physical strength they possess to save the world from a terrifying evil.

The Gorge cast — Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy plays a currently unnamed sniper. The British star best known for her role as chess champion Beth Harmon in the Netflix hit series The Queen’s Gambit. She’s also been in Peaky Blinders, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Last Night in Soho, Amsterdam, The Menu and The Northman.

Anya Taylor-Joy in chess drama The Queen's Gambit. (Image credit: PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX)

Miles Teller

Miles Teller plays her colleague, who has also yet to be named. He played Lt. Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick and has also been in Spiderhead, The Offer, War Dogs, the Divergent movies, Footloose and Fantastic Four.

Miles Teller will be starring in The Gorge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miles Teller (on right) in War Dogs with Jonah Hill.

Who else is starring in The Gorge?

The Gorge also features Alien star Sigourney Weaver, alongside William Houston, Samantha Coughlan, Julianna Kurokawa. Alessandro Garcia. Adam Scott-Rowley, Greta Hansen and József Tálos round out the cast.

Sigourney Weaver also stars in The Gorge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for The Gorge?

Not yet, but as soon as one arrives we will add it to this guide.