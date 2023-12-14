Too Much: cast, plot and everything you need to know about Lena Dunham’s romcom

Too Much on Netflix sees Girls star and Catherine Called Birdy writer Lena Dunham team up with her husband Luis Felber to write this new romantic comedy series

Hacks actor Megan Stalter plays New York workaholic Jessica Salmon, who while still reeling from a break-up decides to move to London to live a life of solitude ‘like a Bronte sister’. However, life decides to throw her a curveball and in the UK she meets man-child Felix Remen (The White Lotus star Will Sharpe), a trauma-ridden, wannabe musician who sleeps with any woman who stays in the bar past closing time. The connection between them is undeniable but their relationship throws up more problems than it solves. Will the path of true love ever run smoothly for the pair?

“This is a show that is very close to my heart — created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors — the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends – and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me,” says Lena Dunham. “Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series Too Much…

Lena Dunham has written Too Much with her husband Luis Felber. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Too Much is a 10-part series will launch on Netflix in 2024. As soon as a worldwide release date is announced, we’ll update you on here.

Too Much plot

After a bad break-up New Yorker Jessica (Megan Stalter) finds her life spiralling and, as her friends start disappearing and her bad behaviour catches up with her, she decides to move to London for a fresh start. There she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), who is described as ‘less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant's drunken roommate’, and the pair feel strangely attracted to one another. But when Jessica realises that trusting someone is scarier than trusting no one, will their trans-Atlantic romance stand a chance?

Too Much cast — Megan Stalter as Jessica Salmon

In Too Much, Megan Stalter plays workaholic Jessica, whose life is upended when she meets Felix. She plays Kayla in the programme Hacks and had her own series The Megan Stalter Show. She’s also been in Queer as Folk, Sometimes I Think About Dying, Problemista and Cora Bora.

Will Sharpe as Felix Remen

Will Sharpe stars in Too Much as waster Felix who is traumatised by his past. Will played Ethan in the hit series The White Lotus season 2 and has also been in Defending The Guilty, Giri/Haji, Flowers. Will played Yuki Reid in BBC1's hospital drama Casualty from 2009 to 2010.

Will Sharpe plays Felix Remen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Sharpe as Ethan with Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock in The White Lotus season 2. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Who else is starring in Too Much?

The remaining cast for Too Much has yet to be announced. We'll update here when we get more on who else is starring.

Is there a Too Much trailer?

No but if Netflix releases one we’ll post it up on this page.