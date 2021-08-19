‘The White Lotus’ season two: Cast, location and everything we know about the HBO show

The first season of the HBO limited series The White Lotus has checked out, its finale premiering on the cable network (and HBO Max) on Aug. 15. However, even before the finale aired HBO had already announced that The White Lotus had been renewed for a second season.

The White Lotus was created by Mike White, who also wrote the movie and TV series School of Rock, HBO’s Enlightened, Nacho Libre and Brad’s Status. White is expected to remain at the helm (he directed all six episodes of The White Lotus season one and served as an executive producer) for season two.

While its early days, here is what we know about The White Lotus season two.

What is the plot of ‘The White Lotus’?

Per HBO, The White Lotus is a social satire that follows various resort guests and staff as they interact over the course of the week. While the goal is to have a relaxing and rejuvenation experience, with passing day a darker complexity emerges between the guests, the staff and even the idyllic location.

Season one took place at The White Lotus Hawaiian resort, but season two will change things up to an as yet unspecified locale of another White Lotus property. That’s all we have to go off of so far in regards to season two’s plot, so in the meantime maybe we can get a pool going for where season two will take place (maybe a ski lodge?).

Who is in ‘The White Lotus’ cast?

Again, season two of The White Lotus will be a completely new experience, which means new guests and new employees to focus on.

Sadly this means we have to say goodbye to the stellar cast from season one, which include Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

HBO gave no hints as to when we can expect the second season of The White Lotus to premiere, but we can make an educated guess based on track record.

HBO ordered the first season of The White Lotus to series on Oct. 19, 2020, per Variety , and production started that same month. So from approval to air for season one was about nine months.

Add in the fact that White may still be working on the scripts for season two and they have to go through the casting process, best case scenario is for a summer/early fall 2022 return for The White Lotus, with it being very possible we’d have to wait until 2023 for new episodes.

On the plus side, if you need to catch-up with The White Lotus season one, or just want to rewatch it, you’ll have plenty of time to do so. Take a look at The White Lotus trailer to see what you'd be in store for.

How to watch 'The White Lotus'

For U.S. audiences, as an HBO show, The White Lotus is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max. You of course will need an HBO Max subscription to do so, which will run you either $14.99 per month for the ad-free version or $9.99 per month for the ad-supported version.

Of course, HBO Max is not available in the U.K., but fear not, the series is available for British viewers. The White Lotus season one premiered on Sky Atlantic on Aug. 16 and will continue to air each Monday until the finale on Sept. 20. Viewers will also have the option to stream the show via NOW TV.