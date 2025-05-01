Below Deck season 12: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new season
The Motor Yacht St. David is about to set sail once again.
After taking over the helm of the Below Deck franchise from Captain Lee, Captain Kerry Titheradge is back for Below Deck season 12.
This season, the Motor Yacht St. David will find its port of call in the lush islands of Anguilla, St. Barths and St. Maarten.
Here's everything we know so far about Below Deck season 12.
Below Deck season 12 release date
The season premiere of Below Deck season 12 is Monday, June 2, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.
Below Deck season 12 airs on Bravo. If you have cut the cord on traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
UK fans can tune into previous seasons of the franchise on Hayu, and once we have a release date for season 12 in the UK, we’ll add it here.
Below Deck season 12 cast
Joining Captain Kerry on Motor Yacht St. David are a few returning crew members and a handful of new ones. Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie will be back to help keep things running smoothly. They'll be joined by the following newcomers:
- Chef Lawrence Snowden
- Bosun Caio Poltronieri
- Deckhand Jess Theron
- Deckhand Damo Yorg
- Stew Barbara Kulaif
- Stew Rainbeau de Roos
- Stew Solène Favreau
Below Deck season 12 premise
Here's the official Below Deck season 12 synopsis from Bravo:
"Capt. Kerry reunites with Chief Stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Kyle Stillie as they welcome aboard a new crew and high-maintenance charter guests to the luxurious and lush islands of Anguilla, St. Barths and St. Maarten. Known for their unique blend of French and Dutch influences and pristine white sand beaches, the three Caribbean territories surround each other making for an unforgettable, island-hopping charter season.
"This season Capt. Kerry demands respect from his crew as they navigate tense work dynamics and tangled love triangles on the high seas. In the interior, Chief Stew Fraser’s standards are higher than ever, but his aim for perfection is sabotaged when his stews’ personalities clash. With more than 15 years of culinary experience, Chef Lawrence brings his fine-dining expertise to the galley. However, when the high-stress environment comes head-to-head with his strong faith, Chef Lawrence contends with his place on the boat. On deck, Bosun Caio struggles to manage his team, and when gossip spreads that deckhand Kyle potentially crossed the ultimate line with a charter guest, Capt. Kerry must make a tough decision."
Below Deck season 12 trailer
The Below Deck season 12 trailer gives fans a glimpse of all the drama coming to the St. David...and it's a lot. Take a look below:
