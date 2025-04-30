The Real Housewives of Miami season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality TV series

Get your sunblock and mojito (virgin if you must) as it's time for The Real Housewives of Miami season 7. The new episodes see the group pick up in the aftermath of Alexia's divorce announcement, Larsa's public split with Marcus Jordan and Guerdy's continued harrowing cancer battle. Then, as always, viewers can expect the ladies to offer up plenty of drama with one another, with some fun times in between. Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Miami season 7.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 debuts on Wednesday, June 11 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The season premiere becomes available the following day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Miami is a Bravo original series, with episodes first airing live on the network. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series also become available for subscribers to stream on Peacock the day after they air.

In the UK, would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami on Hayu .

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 cast

Larsa Pippen and Alexia Nepola, The Real Housewives of Miami (Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/Bravo)

All of the season 6 cast returns for the new episodes in some capacity. While Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen are back as full-time Housewives, Dr. Nicole Martin will only be seen sparingly, as she largely stepped back from the show. Additionally, making her debut as a full-time Housewife is Stephanie Shojaee, who ironically previously dated Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez. Oh, and not to be forgotten, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are back as friends of the show.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 premise

Here is a brief description from Bravo as to what you can look forward to seeing with each Housewife.

Alexia Nepola: "Alexia is navigating one of the most emotionally challenging years of her life following Todd’s decision to file for divorce. As she rides a rollercoaster of emotions, Alexia turns to her friends for guidance, but will that be enough to save her marriage?"

Larsa Pippen: "Larsa is back on the market after a very public breakup, but her focus is on her children’s rising careers and settling into her new dream home. To her surprise, her split sparks an unexpected rift with one of the ladies … and this one might be beyond repair."

Lisa Hochstein: "Lisa is loving life from jet-setting, to walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, to moving in with Jody in their new luxury high-rise. As Jody steps in to make sure she’s not being taken advantage of, some of the ladies begin to wonder if he’s overstepping as a boyfriend."

Guerdy Abraira: "Guerdy is now living her life cancer-free and is ready to embrace every moment. While this should be a time of celebration, the healing process proves more difficult than expected. In need of support from the women, she instead finds herself at odds with the one girlfriend she never imagined."

Julia Lemigova: "Julia has welcomed two new bundles of joy and is thriving in the beautiful chaos with Martina by her side. However, a surprise reaction from her daughters leaves Julia speechless. Between her opera training and tending to the farm, she has little time, or patience, to be in the middle of drama."

Stephanie Shojaee: "Stephanie is new to the group and isn’t afraid to give the women a run for their money. Radiating in luxury and working hard for it, she’s happiest jet-setting with her husband and dogs. One thing’s for sure, she won’t be trading Birkins for bibs and bottles anytime soon."

Marysol Patton: "Marysol is ready to officially tie the knot with her Boo Bear, but will playing peacemaker with the ladies and keeping Alexia grounded through her divorce put a damper on her big moment?"

Adriana de Moura: "Adriana has hopes of being the best tia ever, but her plans go sideways when a long-term friendship takes an unexpected turn."

Kiki Barth: "Kiki is still bringing the vibes and laughter, even through the challenge of repairing her relationship with her father."

The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new season.