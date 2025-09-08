New MasterChef judges officially revealed by the BBC at last

MasterChef has revealed that food critic Grace Dent and chef Anna Haugh will be the new judges for the upcoming 22nd amateur series of the BBC1 cookery show.

There's been plenty of speculation about who would replace axed presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Both of the new hosts have a history with the show, with Grace being a regular guest critic and appearing as a contestant on MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023. She's also a judge in the next series of Celebrity MasterChef. Meanwhile, Anna has been a judge on the Professionals version in 2022 and is also a judge in the final week of this year's controversial series.

Anna Haugh and Grace Dent are the new hosts (Image credit: BBC)

Grace Dent says: "I'm over the moon to be coming back to the MasterChef kitchen and unearthing what culinary skills people have been cooking up behind closed doors. It’s a joy to be working with Anna, who brings all her incredible experience to the table. I am in for such a treat with this series, I can’t wait to get started."

Anna Haugh says: "I’m delighted to be back on MasterChef and judging alongside the wonderful Grace Dent, whose writing and wit I've admired for years. MasterChef has long inspired and resonated with cooks in home kitchens and of course in my industry. I can’t wait to get into the studio for what will be a great competition."

While some fans might have feared the series wouldn't come back after all the furore around the current series, the BBC has now confirmed the new presenters, as well as saying it will be 21 parts.

MasterChef Executive Editor, David Ambler, said: “A big welcome to Grace and Anna to the MasterChef judging team. Both are enormously respected in the hospitality industry and we can’t wait for them to uncover some more great cooking talent - from home kitchens across the country.”

Meanwhile, Matt Tebbutt is going to be the new judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.

The current series continues on Wednesday on BBC1 at 8 pm. The 16 heat winners will return for knockout week, competing for the final 10 places. The first group has to create a dish they would be proud to put on the menu of their own restaurant or menu, with only the best going through the next round — their first professional kitchen service. Chef Theo Randall puts them through their paces as they deliver food to customers in the five-star InterContinental Hotel.