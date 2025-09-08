ITV announces huge I'm A Celebrity news as 2025 series draws nearer
ITV has confirmed we will be getting another season of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa - but there is a twist
It has been announced today (Monday, September 8) that I'm A Celebrity... South Africa has been commissioned for a second action-packed season.
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here spin-off show received rave reviews when it aired in 2023, with the all-star version of the iconic series bringing together some of the most memorable campmates from series' gone by.
The first season of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa was such a huge hit that ITV has announced a second series will air in 2026, as more faces from the show's past return to test themselves in brand-new trials and challenges in the South African wilderness.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again be hosting the new series, which promises to be bigger and better than ever before. ITV's official announcement said: "Campmates have already proved that they can survive the Australian jungle, but this is I’m A Celebrity… on a whole new level, it’s where legends are made.
"The trials are tougher than ever and with that, so are the stakes. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what’s coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…"
There is also an exciting new twist heading for the next series, which will see the public have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate legend 2026.
After weeks of shocks, showdowns and survival, viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London.
Speaking of the new series, Ant said: “The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape.”
While Dec added: “Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I’m A Celeb… standards!.”
Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning at ITV, says: “We were blown away by the love for the first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. It was a true celebration of the show’s history and viewers loved seeing their favourite campmates return to their screens. We can’t wait to do it all again next year with a whole new cohort, and have the audience crown the winner during a live final for the first time.”
