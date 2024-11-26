I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans are ALL saying the same thing about Maura Higgins

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here campmates have welcomed some new faces to the jungle, including Irish TV personality Maura Higgins.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continued tonight (Monday, 25th November), seeing new campmate Maura celebrate her 34th birthday - much to the fans' surprise.

'Twitter hearing it’s Maura’s birthday and she’s 34,' joked one I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fan.

While another said, 'Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger.'

And another commented, 'How is Maura Higgins 34!!! I thought she was 28 tops.'

The former Love Island star celebrated her 34th birthday in the Aussie jungle, enjoying an iconic shower scene as per tradition for the I'm A Celeb campmates.

Fans were quick to wish Maura a happy birthday, with one writing, 'I just realised from I'm a celeb that I share a bday with maura Higgins our irish queen let's fcking go

And another said, 'Happy birthday to maura higgins.'

Meanwhile another said, 'Never would have guessed Maura Higgins was 34. She looks so fresh faced and could easily pass as 20. Like to know her secret.'

And another wrote, 'Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23.'

Maura is set to be a popular addition to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, with gambling websites predicting that she could be a contender to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Gambling.com posted after the Irish reality star joined the jungle, 'Maura Higgins is now a 5/1 to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'

But not everyone is such a big Maura fan, with some viewers calling her 'annoying'.

'They could not have picked a more annoying person than Maura Higgins to join the show, her voice gives me headaches,' wrote one viewer of the ITV show.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of There continues tomorrow (Tuesday 26th November) on ITV.