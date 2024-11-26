I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans are ALL saying the same thing about Maura Higgins
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here campmate Maura Higgins has proved a big hit with fans already
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here campmates have welcomed some new faces to the jungle, including Irish TV personality Maura Higgins.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continued tonight (Monday, 25th November), seeing new campmate Maura celebrate her 34th birthday - much to the fans' surprise.
'Twitter hearing it’s Maura’s birthday and she’s 34,' joked one I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fan.
Twitter hearing it’s Maura’s birthday and she’s 34 #imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/YCsUvkyn4dNovember 25, 2024
While another said, 'Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger.'
Would never have thought Maura was 34. She looks much younger. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/X07RF6vz5RNovember 25, 2024
And another commented, 'How is Maura Higgins 34!!! I thought she was 28 tops.'
How is Maura Higgins 34!!! I thought she was 28 tops 😭November 25, 2024
The former Love Island star celebrated her 34th birthday in the Aussie jungle, enjoying an iconic shower scene as per tradition for the I'm A Celeb campmates.
Fans were quick to wish Maura a happy birthday, with one writing, 'I just realised from I'm a celeb that I share a bday with maura Higgins our irish queen let's fcking go
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I just realised from I'm a celeb that I share a bday with maura Higgins our irish queen let's fcking goNovember 25, 2024
And another said, 'Happy birthday to maura higgins.'
Happy birthday to maura higgins 🥳🥳🥳🤩🤩🤪💋💋👀👀😴😴November 25, 2024
Meanwhile another said, 'Never would have guessed Maura Higgins was 34. She looks so fresh faced and could easily pass as 20. Like to know her secret.'
#imacelebrity2024 Never would have guessed Maura Higgins was 34. She looks so fresh faced and could easily pass as 20. Like to know her secret. ❤November 25, 2024
And another wrote, 'Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23.'
Maura Higgins is 34??? Thought she was about 22/23 😂November 25, 2024
Maura is set to be a popular addition to I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, with gambling websites predicting that she could be a contender to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.
Gambling.com posted after the Irish reality star joined the jungle, 'Maura Higgins is now a 5/1 to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!'
Maura Higgins is now a 5/1 to win this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 🏆🐛 Check out which #ImACeleb contestants have even shorter odds than the former Love Island star 👇November 25, 2024
But not everyone is such a big Maura fan, with some viewers calling her 'annoying'.
'They could not have picked a more annoying person than Maura Higgins to join the show, her voice gives me headaches,' wrote one viewer of the ITV show.
They could not have picked a more annoying person than Maura Higgins to join the show, her voice gives me headaches.November 25, 2024
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of There continues tomorrow (Tuesday 26th November) on ITV.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.