Strictly Come Dancing legend 'in talks' to appear on I'm A Celebrity 2024

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has reportedly been lined up for I'm A Celebrity 2024.

Giovanni has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2016 and won for the first time in 2021 with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Now, the Italian dancer could be swapping the ballroom for the jungle as I'm A Celebrity bosses are said to be desperate for him to join the show.

A source told The Sun: "Giovanni would be perfect for the jungle. ITV bosses have wanted him for years and now he is finally free. Everyone is really eager to get him on board - he really would be ideal for those jungle showers.

"They are expected to offer him big money and he's unlikely to turn it down really. He'll have finished touring and will have those months free now he's not doing Strictly. It's definitely a very tempting offer and will be surprise if he turns it down."

Giovanni Pernice and his partner Rose Ayling-Ellis won the competition in 2021. (Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Outside of the ballroom, Giovanni and his Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke went to Italy for their travel show Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily.

The pair then joined forces once again and headed to Spain for Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Spain.

Giovanni is rumoured to be leaving Strictly to "focus on other TV projects," with a source telling the publication: "He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times.

“He has a lot of other exciting projects in the pipeline right now, and he’s just super-excited to get cracking on them. This, now, is his priority.”

If Giovanni were to appear on I'm A Celebrity, he would be following in the footsteps of former Strictly professionals Vincent Simone, Ola Jordan, AJ Pritchard, Camilla Dallerup and ex Strictly judge Arlene Phillips.

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return later this year.