Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain: first look pictures and everything we know

Dancing duo Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are packing their passports once again for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

The pair, who have become firm favorites with Strictly Come Dancing fans over the years took viewers traveling with them earlier this year in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily where they spent time sampling the local delights of Gio's home island, as well as getting into many scrapes and even finding themselves on the wrong side of the law!

But this time it is Anton's turn to play tour guide as he introduces Giovanni to a place that he fell in love with as a child.

Having spent his school summer holidays with his Spanish family in the North of the country, Anton is very excited for Giovanni to experience everything Spain has to offer from surfing to sangrias and from festivals to flamencos!

The BBC announced Anton and Gio's new series in September 2023 along with a cheeky first-look snap of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars (above) — and here is everything else we know about Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain...

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be broadcast in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer — the series will be made up of three episodes which will each be an hour long.

If you haven't seen the first season, then Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Anton and Giovanni had a ball when they visited Gio's old haunts in Sicily. (Image credit: BBC)

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain locations

While the exact locations that Anton and Gio will be visiting are still under wraps, we do know that the filming took three weeks to complete, according to a social media post shared by Giovanni, so it seems they did a fair bit of traveling.

Speaking of their adventures, Anton says: "My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvelously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!"

Giovanni added: "I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!"

A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice) A photo posted by on

And, of course, no show with Anton and Gio would be complete without some dancing, and Mel Balac, Creative Director, BBC Studios has confirmed they will be showing off their fancy footwork: "We’re thrilled to be following the boys on another epic and intimate adventure. Hold tight for plenty of laughs, a few tears and some new look song and dance numbers in the Spanish sunshine."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC added: “Our dancing duo are hitting the road once again and with Anton having a genuine love of the country that he wants to showcase to Giovanni, Spain is the perfect place for the boys to explore on their next adventure.”

Anton and Gio are ready for a new round of laughs as they travel through Spain. (Image credit: BBC)

As soon as more information about where the duo visited is released we will add it to this guide.

Is there a trailer for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain?

No, sadly we are still waiting for a trailer for Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain, however as the show has been filmed it might not be too long before we get a glimpse at what the friends got up to on their travels.

We will add a trailer to this guide as soon as one is released.