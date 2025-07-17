Classic cartoon characters the Smurfs are back for a brand new movie, which you can watch right now.

The 2025 new movie slate has been a good one for family movies, with the likes of A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon all becoming hits. Smurfs is another family-friendly offering ready for audiences to check out.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Smurfs.

How to watch Smurfs in movie theaters

Smurfs is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

To find out when and where Smurfs is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango, either of which will provide all of the movie theaters in your area that are showing the movie and what showtimes are available. You can take care of all the details by buying your tickets through these sites as well.

Another option that will give you all that info and allow you to book your tickets are movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains, these programs not only give you all the info of what’s playing at your favorite movie theater, but you can also get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets and deals on concessions.

Is Smurfs streaming?

No, you cannot stream Smurfs right now.

There are no official details on Smurfs home viewing plans following the movie’s exclusive run in theaters ending, though it will presumably first be made available through digital on-demand platforms to buy or rent before it eventually makes its debut on a major streaming platform. Since Smurfs is a Paramount movie, expect that streaming service will be Paramount Plus.

We’ll update this post when more details about Smurfs at-home viewing plans becomes available.

What else to know about Smurfs

This all new Smurfs adventure has no connections to the previous Smurf movies, as it features an all new cast and creatives behind it. Speaking of, the cast features the voice talents of Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, Marshmello, Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Veteran animation director Chris Miller (Shrek the Third, Puss in Boots) is behind the camera for Smurfs, working from a script written by Pam Brady. Here’s a synopsis of the adventure that awaits the familiar blue characters:

“When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

See what critics are saying about Smurfs on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also get a sneak peek at the movie by checking out the trailer directly below: