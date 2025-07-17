Following in the footsteps of the Scream franchise, another 90s horror favorite has received a legacy sequel in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is now available to watch.

The Fisherman is back to torment a new group of teens after they hide the truth of a tragic event they were involved with, but so are a number of familiar faces with some experience in dealing with this situation. So, who survives and who dies in horribly gruesome ways?

You’ll have to watch I Know What You Did Last Summer to find out. Read on below for all the details on how to do that right now.

How to watch I Know What You Did Last Summer in movie theaters

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

To find out exactly where and when the movie is playing in your area, you can visit the official I Know What You Did Last Summer website or Fandango, both of which will provide you with all of the info of what movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and what showtimes are available. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie online ahead of time.

Another option if you have a particular movie theater you like to go to are movie theater subscription and membership programs/apps. Not only do these programs (offered by numerous US and UK movie theater chains) give you all the info of what is playing at your favorite movie theater, but they also provide some opportunities to save money on movie tickets with offers for free, discounted or monthly allotments of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other movie going perks.

Is I Know What You Did Last Summer streaming?

No, you cannot stream I Know What You Did Last Summer at this time. At least, not the 2025 new movie version.

When the new I Know What You Did Last Summer’s exclusive run in movie theaters is over, it will almost certainly first become available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms, then a bit later make its official streaming debut. As a Columbia Pictures/Sony production, all signs point to the horror movie being made to stream first on Netflix, though a timeline for that is TBD.

We’ll update this post when more details about I Know What You Did Last Summer’s at-home viewing plans become available.

In the meantime, the 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream on MGM Plus in the US; available on-demand in the UK. The sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, is also available on-demand right now.

What else to know about I Know What You Did Last Summer

The new cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer is made up of young stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers and Sarah Pidgeon, with legacy stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt returning to the franchise as Ray and Julie. Billy Campbell and Austin Nichols also star.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also co-wrote the horror movie with Sam Lansky, here is the official synopsis for I Know What You Did Last Summer:

“When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

You can check out Rotten Tomatoes to see what critics are saying about I Know What You Did Last Summer. Or take a look at the trailer below to get a peek at things yourself: