Final Destination Bloodlines: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Much like its characters, it appears that the Final Destination franchise has cheated death, as Final Destination Bloodlines marks a resurrection of the horror series. But fans can gleefully expect some gruesomely entertaining deaths with the 2025 new movie.

For those perhaps uninitiated with the Final Destination movies, the main idea is that the characters at the center of each movie are able to escape their deaths when someone has a premonition. However, the miraculous survivals put them in even more peril as death seeks to balance the scales and take back their new leases on life, often in crazy, unlikely and violent ways.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about the latest entry in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines.

Warner Bros. is releasing Final Destination Bloodlines on May 16 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world exclusively in movie theaters.

The movie was shot for IMAX, so it will be shown in the premium, large-screen format where available to make the on-screen deaths even more spectacularly brutal.

Final Destination Bloodlines cast

Kaitlyn Santa Juana in Final Destination Bloodlines (Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Since these movies see a lot of characters die, unsurprisingly Final Destination Bloodlines has a mostly new cast. Starring in the movie are Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash), Teo Briones (Ratched), Richard Harmon (The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights) and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl).

There is one familiar face to the Final Destination franchise back for this movie, Tony Todd as Mr. Bludworth. Todd, whose horror credentials also include Candy Man, has played Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5. Todd passed away in 2024, so this will be one of his final on-screen roles.

Final Destination Bloodlines plot

Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor are the credited screenwriters on Final Destination Bloodlines, who worked on the movie’s story with Jon Watts, the Spider-Man: No Way Home filmmaker.

Here is the official synopsis for Final Destination Bloodlines:

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination Bloodlines trailer

Get a preview of the crazy death sequences that lie in store with Final Destination Bloodlines by watching the trailer directly below:

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Final Destination Bloodlines director

The directing team of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein co-directed Final Destination Bloodlines. Among the duo’s previous credits are the 2018 indie movie Freaks and the Kim Possible live action TV movie.

Final Destination Bloodlines behind the scenes

The Final Destination Bloodlines producers are Toby Emmerich, Dianne McGunigle, Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan and Jon Watts.

The movie is a production by New Line Cinema, Inzide Media, Practical Pictures and The Fusion Media, while Warner Bros. Pictures is the studio behind it and distributing it.

How to watch Final Destination movies

If you want to check out any of the previous Final Destination movies before catching the latest entry, all five — Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), The Final Destination (2009) and Final Destination 5 (2011) — are all streaming on Max in the US.

In the UK, all but The Final Destination (2009) are streaming on Netflix. The Final Destination is available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.