‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the MCU movie

Ever since the first Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Maguire was released in 2002, the web-slinger has been one of the most popular superheroes around. That has continued with Tom Holland’s rendition of the character, which was successfully brought into the MCU thanks to a deal with Sony (it’s complicated) and now is getting ready for his third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Following the first two Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home), there are a lot of exciting things happening for Spidey and the larger MCU in general that could make Spider-Man: No Way Home an incredibly entertaining ride. Let’s not waste any more time and get into what lies in store for Spider-Man in his latest adventure.

What is the plot of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

Marvel is keeping the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home close to the chest so far. Per IMDb, the official plot available to date is “a continuation of Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Since that’s all we got, let’s review where things left off for Spidey (spoilers, obviously).

Spider-Man: Far From Home saw Peter and much of his friends return to high school after what has been dubbed “the blip” (when everyone Thanos dusted returned). On a trip abroad, Peter gets recruited by Nick Fury and a new ally, Quentin Beck/Mysterio, to stop a threat called Elementals. However, we soon learn that Beck isn’t looking to save the world afterall. He was a disgruntled Stark Industries employee who thought Tony used his illusionary technology (what creates the Elementals) wrong and wanted some revenge. In the end, Spider-Man saves the day and forms a deeper connection with MJ (Zendaya), but before things cut to black we see J.K. Simmons return as a new version of J. Jonah Jameson and reveal a clip of Beck confirming that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home officially closed out Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the fourth film on Phase Four (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals). Of course, Marvel movies aren’t the only thing contributing to the overall MCU storyline anymore, the Disney Plus originals will also likely factor in at some point, most notably Loki’s storyline of the impending multiverse war.

That, as well as some casting news and rumors, have led to a lot of fun speculation at what be in store for Spider-Man.

Who is in the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cast?

Most of the principal cast from the first two Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films will be back for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course you have Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man; then you have Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Martin Starr as Mr. Harrington, J.B. Smoove as Mr. Dell and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Officially joining the cast after his cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home is J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Three confirmed additions to the cast also help with the idea that the movie will incorporate Marvel’s new multiverse threat somehow. This includes Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. Molina and Foxx are villains from previous Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies, leading people to believe (it hasn’t been confirmed) that they arrive in this movie after the multiverses split open.

Of course, with Molina and Foxx onboard, there is also wide speculation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield may appear in the film as their version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Again, Marvel has offered no confirmation that this will happen. But if it does happen it certainly has been one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is closing out Marvel’s massive 2021 (following a punted 2020) with a release on Dec. 17, 2021. The film is currently set for an exclusive run in theaters; whether or not that will change will be something to keep an eye on.

Disney, which owns Marvel, had been using a hybrid release strategy for its movies earlier in 2021, releasing them in theaters and on Disney Plus via Premiere Access on the same day. For Black Widow the move brought in a healthy flow of ticket sales and streaming buys, but it was not without controversy. However, as the pandemic continues to be present with the delta variant, Disney may see if it can revert back to its hybrid strategy.

Much could depend on what happens with Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi, releasing on Sept. 3, is getting an exclusive theatrical run with a 45-day window, as did 20th Century Studio’s (owned by Disney) Free Guy. Free Guy has been No. 1 at the box-office the past two weeks, though admittedly its numbers are judged on the pandemic curve. However, depending how Shang-Chi performs during its run, it could lead to Disney to rethink how to deal with the release of its other Marvel titles the rest of the year.

Is there a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer?

A funny thing happened recently. On Sunday, Aug. 22, apparently the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked onto the internet and was shared on social media. Sony quickly acted and pulled the trailer (it had to do that process a few times), but not before a number of attentive fans got their eyes on it.

What to Watch will not share the details of the trailer here, but we’ll have the trailer when it is officially released.

How will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ impact the MCU?

Ever since he debuted in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been one of the most popular characters. Now, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman out of the MCU, Holland’s Spider-Man will probably take up a bigger part of the mantle.

Beyond that, if the multiverse storyline proves to be true, that will definitely factor into the larger storyline that Marvel is laying out for Phase Four, which we can expect will eventually lead to the next Avengers team up movie (though that is not dated as of yet). The inclusion of Doctor Strange in the film could also point him in the direction of where his next movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is going.

How to watch the MCU movies in order?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going on now for 13 years, kicking off with 2008’s Iron Man. It also no longer is limited to the big screen, as the Disney Plus originals WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and other upcoming series will contribute to character development and some plot points. With all that content, it can be pretty daunting to know where to dive in. Thankfully, we have you covered.