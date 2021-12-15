Everybody’s favorite web-slinger is back, with Tom Holland ready for another go around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third Spider-Man movie in the MCU, Spider-Man: No Way Home is adding an extra layer of intrigue by welcoming multiple characters from previous Spider-Man movies via the multiverse.

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter was unmasked as Spider-Man to the whole world. Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right where that movie left off, with Peter overwhelmed by the new reality of everyone knowing he is Spider-Man. Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help, who uses his magic to get everything back to normal. However, when the spell goes awry, unwelcome visitors from other dimensions like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro, arrive, and it’s up to Peter to stop them.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove and Hannibal Burress, as well as adding Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx from other Marvel and Spider-Man movies. Rumors have also swirled about previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield popping up, but Marvel has stayed silent on that.

With so much going on, you definitely don’t want to have the experience spoiled for you, so here is how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home as soon as possible.

How to watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

There’s only going to be one way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it first releases, and that is at your local movie theater. The movie premieres in the U.S. on Dec. 17 (or Dec. 16 if you want to check out a Thursday night early screening), two days after it premieres in the UK and other international markets on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Though Disney and Marvel previously released Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus (for a $30/ £20 fee via Disney Premier Access), the studios have reverted back to exclusive debuts in movie theaters for their subsequent Marvel projects, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. The understanding is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have at least a 45-day run in movie theaters before it makes its way to digital/streaming platforms.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest movies of the year, so the good news is that it shouldn’t be difficult to find a movie theater that’s playing it near you. You just need to check your local theater or cinema's website for movie times; US readers can also check out ticket sites like Fandango. Once you’ve picked one, you can purchase your tickets online ahead of time or at the theater.

If you’re interested in making trips to the movies a bit more affordable, definitely check out movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounts and flat monthly fees to see multiple movies and other promotions. Similar programs like Odeon Limitless ,Cineworld Unlimited, and Picture House Memberships are available in the UK.

When you head to the movie theater, please be aware of your area’s mask/vaccine rules to ensure that you and everyone else can have a safe and enjoyable experience at the movies.

Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ streaming?

The web-slinger isn’t on the web just yet. Anyone hoping to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home will have to wait at least 45 days. Once No Way Home does become available, it won't be heading to Disney Plus for a while, either.

This is because it's Sony, and not Marvel or Disney, who owns the movie rights to Spider-Man. Although Sony struck a deal with Disney in April 2021 to bring their new movies (including Spider-Man) to Disney+ in the US, that deal only comes into effect with new releases from 2022 to 2026. What's more, those movies will only land on Disney+ after they've been made available for home rental and been available on Netflix for an initial 18-month period.

Since that deal isn't active just yet, this means Spider-Man: No Way Home, like other Sony films, will first be made available to rent on Starz in the US before eventually streaming on Netflix.

In the UK, Sony's movies are first available to rent on digital storefronts like Amazon Prime and iTunes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony's recent sequel featuring the Spider-Man villain, was made available for home rental on Nov. 29, roughly six weeks after it was released in cinemas. Assuming Spider-Man: No Way Home works on a similar timescale, that would mean this MCU sequel would show up for home rental at the end of January 2022 before appearing on Netflix at a later date.