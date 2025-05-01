How to watch Thunderbolts*

Marvel’s latest movie, Thunderbolts*, is now playing, here’s everything you need to know on how and where to watch it.

Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamer and David Harbour in Thunderbolts
Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamer and David Harbour in Thunderbolts* (Image credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios)

They may not be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but the Thunderbolts* are the next Marvel team getting the big screen treatment. And with the movie getting some of the best reviews for any Marvel movie in a while, there’s plenty of excitement to check this one out, so we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch Thunderbolts* right here.

The second of three Marvel movies to be included in the 2025 new movie schedule (after Captain America: Brave New World and ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps), Thunderbolts* brings together many recognizable faces from past Marvel projects, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as it’s the antiheroes' turn to try and save the day.

Find everything about how, when and where to watch Thunderbolts* directly below.

How to watch Thunderbolts* in movie theaters

Thunderbolts* is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. So simply put, if you want to watch the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the only place to do so is at your local movie theater.

Now to find out where Thunderbolts* is playing and what available showtimes, a great resource is Fandango. This website (also available as an app) allows you to see all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing, what showtimes there are and what format you can see it in (Thunderbolts* is playing on IMAX and 3D screens where available). You can also purchase your Thunderbolts* ticket directly through Fandango.

If you have a favorite movie theater that you like to frequent, you may want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. In addition to giving you all the info on what’s playing, these programs (available with various US and UK movie theater chains) offer moviegoers the chance to get free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, plus deals on concession and other theater perks.

Is Thunderbolts* streaming?

No, as we said, Thunderbolts* is only playing in movie theaters right now, so you cannot stream Thunderbolts* or watch the movie at home in any way at this time.

We don’t have any timeframe on when that is going to change, though we fully expect Thunderbolts* to first hit digital on-demand platforms before it eventually makes its streaming debut on Disney Plus.

While we don’t have any specific details on the when, we can get a sense on the timeline based on how Captain America: Brave New World’s at-home strategy has played out. After releasing in movie theaters on February 14, Captain America: Brave New World became available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms on April 15, a two month wait; the movie still hasn’t been added to Disney Plus. If Thunderbolts* follows a similar timeline, it’s digital on-demand debut could be around the Fourth of July weekend.

We’ll update this post as more information comes in about the Thunderbolts* at-home viewing plan.

What else to know about Thunderbolts*

Here is the official synopsis for Thunderbolts*:

“Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

As mentioned, the cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, David Harbour as Red Guardians and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina, while they are joined by Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost. Others making their MCU debut in the movie include Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Pierce.

The movie is directed by Jake Schreier, whose notable other directing credits include all six episodes of Netflix’s Beef and an episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The critical reception for Thunderbolts* has been good, with the movie being “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 89% as of publication, making it the highest rated Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Check out the trailer for Thunderbolts* right here if you need any final convincing to go see the movie:

