Beef: release date, plot, cast and all we know about the comedy series
Beef is a new 10-part series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.
Beef is the latest project from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia writer Lee Sung Jin, and follows two people who collide after a road rage incident. However, they have more in common than they first realise.
The 10-part Netflix series stars Nope actor Steven Yeun and comedian Ali Wong, who star as "two deeply unsatisfied people" who develop a feud, which starts to affect their lives.
This is the latest TV project from A24, who have previously produced titles such as The Whale and Midsommar, with new movie Beau is Afraid on the way too, so they've definitely been busy!
Here's everything you need to know about Beef...
Beef release date
Beef arrives on Netflix on Thursday, April 6 2023. All episodes will drop at once, meaning it's a perfect binge-worthy series. It will be available to watch globally.
Speaking to Netflix, Lee Sung Jin said: "Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”
Beef plot
According to Netflix: "Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."
In addition to this, the streaming service has described the comedy as being an "edgy, smart, revenge fable", so it definitely sounds compelling!
Beef cast
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong lead the cast as Danny and Amy, and they're joined by a great supporting cast made up of Joseph Lee (George), Young Mazino (Paul), David Choe (Isaac) and Patti Yasutake (Fumi).
Other names include Maria Bello (Jordan Forster), Ashley Park (Naomi), Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino and Remy Holt (Junie). We don't know specific details about each individual character yet, so we'll have to tune in to find out more.
Is there a trailer?
Sadly no, Netflix hasn't released a trailer for Beef yet, but we'll update this guide if one is released in the coming weeks.
