RIP: cast, plot and everything we know

RIP sees a special reunion on Netflix later in 2025. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been best friends since their schooldays and have starred in a number of hit movies together, including the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. Now, they are teaming up once again for Netflix crime thriller RIP which sees a Miami police force pushed to the brink when cops seize millions of pounds of dirty money.

Made by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s studio Artists Equity, the movie sees cops turn on one another as they no longer know who to trust.

"It’s great to be working with Netflix again and I really think you’re all going to like this movie," Ben Affleck told us at a recent Netflix showcase event. “RIP is a crime thriller, it’s set in Miami and it’s inspired by true events. It’s not a horror movie. A RIP is when cops keep whatever money they find at a crime scene and this movie takes a look at the things people will do for money. When I talked to Joe Carnahan, who directed it, he said this is going to be like Heat meets Narc meets Training Day. So, I said, 'Kinda like The Town.' But he really outdid himself and it’s really spectacular. He co-wrote it, he directed it and he really wanted to make this a genre classic like Seven or The French Connection. A really fun, engaging ride that keeps you guessing. It’s a compelling, complicated human drama that also hues to these elements of cinema that people have loved forever.

"It’s an outstanding cast in RIP — including Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler. It’s the seventh movie that Matt Damon and my company, Artists Equity, has made and it really is, in a lot of ways, the most important for us because we’ve found some really exciting partners who are really interested in not just what has been but what could be at Netflix. This is exactly the kind of film that we want to champion.”

Here’s everything we know about the movie RIP…

RIP will premiere on Netflix in Autumn 2025. When a date is announced, we’ll update this page. We'll also report back if there's an earlier cinema release in the US, UK and around the world.

RIP plot

RIP follows a team of Miami cops who discover millions in cash in a derelict house where money is stashed by criminals. The cash is seized but when outside forces learn about the size of the haul, everything is called into question including who they can really trust.

RIP cast — Matt Damon

RIP star Matt Damon is best known for playing Will in Good Will Hunting (alongside Ben Affleck) and Jason Bourne in The Bourne Identity franchise. He was Private Ryan in Saving Private Ryan and psychopath Tom Ripley in The Talented Mr. Ripley. He’s also been in Ocean’s 11 and 12, The Departed, The Good Shepherd, Interstellar, The Martian and Oppenheimer.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are starring together again in RIP. (Image credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck

RIP star Ben Affleck played Batman/Bruce Wayne in the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Will’s best friend Chuckie in the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting. He’s also starred in Gone Girl, Pearl Harbor, Changing Lanes, Daredevil, Jersey Girl and Deep Water.

Who else is starring in RIP?

RIP also stars Sasha Calle, Teyana Taylor, Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

Is there a trailer?

No but when one is released, we’ll add it to this page.