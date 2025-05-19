Die, My Love: cast, plot and everything we know about the Jennifer Lawrence movie

Expect Die, My Love to be one of the buzzier non-blockbuster movies of the 2025 new movie slate based on the main trio involved — Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and indie favorite Lynne Ramsay. It certainly has my attention.

The movie, which had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, has been picked up by Mubi, the cinephile streaming service that has gotten more into film distribution. Among their biggest movies so far have been the South Korean noir movie Decision to Leave and the Oscar-winning body horror movie The Substance (one of my top 2024 movies). Can they keep up their streak of highly acclaimed movies with Die, My Love?

To help figure that out, there’s everything you need to know about the movie directly below, from when we can expect it to be released to critics’ first reaction and more.

We don’t have a release date for Die, My Love at this time.

As mentioned, the movie premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May and was quickly acquired by Mubi. The announcement for the acquisition did not make note of an expected release window for Die, My Love, though it would be surprising if Mubi didn’t try and get it out to audiences (and potential awards voters) before the end of 2025.

Die, My Love cast

Two of the most recognizable actors of their generation, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, lead the cast of Die, My Love.

Lawrence broke out in the early 2010s with her Oscar-nominated role in Winter’s Bone and roles in blockbusters X-Men: First Class and The Hunger Games. For a few years after that she constantly seemed to be in new movies, including sequels to those major franchises and other big roles like Silver Linings Playbook (her Oscar win), American Hustle, Joy, Passengers, Mother! and Red Sparrow. However, Die, My Love is only her fifth movie since 2019, with her most recent work including No Hard Feelings, Causeway and Don’t Look Up. She plays Grace in Die, My Love.

Pattinson, similarly, got his breakout in a pair of major franchises, having a role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies. Save for The Batman and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Pattinson has been on more of an indie kick with movies like Good Time, High Life, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17. In Die, My Love he is playing Grace’s husband, Jackson.

Other members of the cast include Oscar-winner Sissy Spacek (Dying for Sex) as Pam, and Oscar-nominees LaKeith Stanfield (The Book of Clarence) as Karl and Nick Nolte (Poker Face) as Harry.

Die, My Love plot

Die, My Love is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. An official synopsis for the movie is not available at this time, though the plot is described as centering on a new mother who deals with postpartum depression after the birth of her child.

Here is the description of the book from Amazon:

“In a forgotten patch of French countryside, a woman is battling her demons: embracing exclusion yet wanting to belong, craving freedom whilst feeling trapped, yearning for family life but wanting to burn the entire house down. Given surprising leeway by her family for her increasingly erratic behaviour, she nevertheless feels ever more stifled and repressed. Motherhood, womanhood, the banality of love, the terrors of desire, the brutality of ‘another person carrying your heart forever’: Die, My Love faces all this with a raw intensity. It’s not a question of if a breaking point will be reached, but rather when, and how violent a form will it take?”

Die, My Love trailer

There is no trailer for Die, My Love right now. But a clip of the movie is available online, which you can watch directly below:

Die, My Love clip official from Cannes Film Festival 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Die, My Love reviews

Having screened for critics at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, an initial round of Die, My Love reviews are available. You can see what specific critics said about the movie on Rotten Tomatoes, but the consensus score as of May 19 is a solid 89% “Fresh.”

Lynne Ramsay movies

Many devotees of independent cinema are likely well versed with Lynne Ramsay and her acclaimed work. But for those who are less familiar with Ramsay, here is a look at her feature directing credits to date:

Ratcatcher (1999)

Morvern Callar (2002)

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

You Were Never Really Here (2017)

Die, My Love behind the scenes

Mubi is handling distribution on Die, My Love for the US, UK and a number of other international territories. Production companies behind the movie, meanwhile, are Black Label Media, Excellent Cadaver and Sikelia Productions.

Die, My Love producers include Andrea Calderwood, Justine Ciarrocchi, Jennifer Lawrence, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Molly Smith and Martin Scorsese.