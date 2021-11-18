'Don't Look Up': release date, cast, trailer, plot, and all you need to know about the sci-fi comedy disaster movie

'Don't Look Up' stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky.

Netflix film Don’t Look Up has one of the best A-list casts of the year – and that’s no exaggeration! The sci-fi comedy follows a pair of astronomers who are trying to warn humanity that a comet is hurtling towards Earth and counts Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Ariane Grande and Timothée Chalamet among its stars. If that’s not enough, Meryl Streep plays indifferent US President Janie Orlean (move over Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris!), while Jonah Hill is her grovelling son and Chief of Staff, Jason Orlean! They have just six months before the Earth is wiped out!

So here’s everything we know about Netflix's equally tense and darkly funny movie Don't Look Up…

The worldwide Don't Look Up release date actually comes in two stages. Firstly it will be shown in select cinemas from Friday Dec.10 2021. Then the original movie will make its streaming debut two weeks later on Netflix on Friday Dec. 24, aka Christmas Eve, as part of Netflix's Christmas TV offering.

Is there a 'Don't Look Up' trailer?

Yes a Don't Look Up trailer has just been released by Netflix which certainly bigs up the comic elements behind the disaster movie. Take a look at the Don't Look Up trailer below which begins with Leonardo DiCaprio's Dr Mindy frantically taking some huge gulps of air, no doubt worried by his astronomical findings. Also look out for the many star names who'll be appearing throughout the movie...

'Don't Look Up' plot

In Don't Look Up, Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence are almost unrecognisable as low-level astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Dr Randall Mindy, who make a shocking discovery that a comet is on a direct collision course with Earth.

Unfortunately nobody seems to believe them, or care, so their only hope is to go on a massive media tour (helped by Dr Clayt Oglethorpe, played by Rob Morgan), which even takes them to the offices of the US president Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep).

They also get onto the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), and start getting attention on social media. But with only six months until the comet makes impact, can they get the world to wake up before it’s too late?

'Don’t Look Up' cast – our guide to who’s starring?

Anyone who’s anyone seems to be among the star-studded cast of Don't Look Up, including four Oscar winners!

Jennifer Lawrence, best known for X-Men, American Hustle and The Hunger Games, plays an astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky in her first major movie since 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio is playing Kate Dibiasky’s astronomy professor, Dr Randall Mindy, following on his last major film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Of course, he’s also super famous for starring in Titanic, The Great Gatsby, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant.

They’re joined by fellow Oscar winners, Meryl Streep (Sophie's Choice, Out Of Africa, The Iron Lady) and Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth, The Aviator).

Rob Morgan (Daredevil, Jessica Jones) plays Dr Clayt Oglethorpe, while Jonah Hill (21 Jump Street) is the President's hopeless son Jason Orlean and New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey (Heavenly Creatures) is Dr Randall's wife June Mindy.

Ron Perlman (The Capture) meanwhile plays a military character Colonel Drask, and Dune star Timothée Chalamet plays Nico. Mark Rylance (Dunkirk, Wolf Hall), Tyler Perry, global superstar singer Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka rapper Kid Cudi) and Himesh Patel, who’s best known to British fans for his role in BBC1 soap EastEnders also star.

Anchorman star Adam McKay, who has written and produced the movie, also teased that Chris Evans has ‘a little cameo in the movie’ in a recent interview! Phew!

