3 star-studded movies premiere straight on streaming this week — time to add them straight to your watchlist

It's a good week to be a streaming fan if you prefer movies to TV shows. While most streaming service originals tend to be series, with films few and far between, several of the best streaming services have big-profile new feature releases this week.

There are three really big new releases coming to three different streaming services in particular — a comedy, a drama and a documentary — that deserve to be added straight to your watchlist.

So let's take a look at these three now, including which streaming service they'll release on and when you can see them.

Ocean with David Attenborough

(Image credit: Altitude FIlms)

I'm starting the week with something that, at the time of publishing, will already be out. Ocean with David Attenborough is, as the name suggests, as star-packed as a documentary can be: narrated and presented by the great Sir David Attenborough.

This feature documentary once on TV to coincide with World Ocean Day and hit streaming the day after on Sunday, June 8. It's now on Disney Plus to watch in most regions around the world.

Ocean is about the way that deep-sea fishing is affecting the ecology of our seas. In particular it takes aim at 'bottom trawling', one particular way of mass-collecting fish, and the effects it has on underwater animals.

You can tell from the name talent attached that this is going to be a fascinating documentary, and the topic makes it seem timely as well.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deep Cover

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The second must-watch movie of the week, which is the only comedy of the trio, is Deep Cover. This movie is led by Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Nick Mohammed and the wider cast also includes Sean Bean, Paddy Considine and Ian McShane.

The movie releases on Thursday, June 12 and it'll be available to watch worldwide using Prime Video. An Amazon Prime free trial is available for people who've never signed up before.

Deep Cover is about an acting teacher, played by Howard, who's enlisted by a police officer to infiltrate a gang. In order to succeed she hires two of her students, played by Bloom and Mohammed, and they work together to turn their improve talents towards a useful task.

It's a novel premise and the trailer has a few good jokes in it, with the addition of British star power adding some gravitas to the crime elements.

Echo Valley

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We end the week with the darker movie of the three (depending on how you feel about ecological disasters). Echo Valley is a thriller that stars Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore, with Domnhall Gleeson and Kyle MacLachlan in the wider cast.

Echo Valley releases on Friday, June 13, and you'll be able to watch it via Apple TV Plus. Like the last option, there's a free option for people who'll make the jump to the streamer for this alone with several Apple TV Plus free trials available.

In Echo Valley, Moore plays a diligent mother whose relationship with her estranged daughter, Sweeney, looks on the mend when the daughter returns home. However it slowly emerges that the daughter is running from something, and the mother has to decide what's really going on with her daughter and if this too is something she should cover up.

Apple's streaming service is known for its prestige releases and Echo Valley looks set to follow suit, plus its story makes it an option for true crime fans who want something a little more premium.