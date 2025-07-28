The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 28, 2025: Finn's startling discovery about Liam

Finn makes a startling discovery in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 28, 2025.

Be sure to sign up for the What to Watch Soapbox newsletter for all the latest daytime soap spoilers, rumors, opinions and more!

We begin the week on a sunny day in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Finn (Tanner Novlan) if he minds that she’s getting out of LA to “recharge” and take some much-needed time away. “Take it,” he says, reminding her how much he loves her.

Bill (Don Diamont) asks the nurse how Liam (Scott Clifton) is doing. The nurse is “impressed” with how well he’s doing. Liam credits modern medicine, and Bill says he’s grateful for cash. Liam asks what he means.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) get their things together before their flight. Eric once again reminds Ridge that this is a chance to get back with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Meanwhile, in the design office, Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is reminding Brooke that she has plans and a future with Ridge and nothing will get in their way, not even her.

Steffy says she’s going to miss Finn. They tell each other that they’re everything to each other before sharing a kiss.

Liam wants to know how much Bill spent, and he finally realizes that Bill spent a million dollars on something he didn’t know would work. “Liam, money doesn’t matter to me. You do,” Bill says.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eric reminds Ridge that Nick is “circling Brooke like a shark,” and Ridge looks uncomfortable.

Brooke insists that this is a business trip, but Taylor asks how many Brooke’s Bedroom pieces she packed. Brooke tells her she’s awfully insecure for a woman wearing an engagement ring. Taylor is nonplussed, telling Brooke to save the game for someone else. She leaves, and Nick walks in, asking if that was Taylor “leaving in a huff.” He is about to leave, and he shows her his passport as a reminder that he’ll be in Italy, too. Brooke smiles.

Steffy says she wouldn’t leave town if Liam weren’t doing well. Finn says the MRI “seems” to indicate that he’s doing well, but Grace won’t get back to him, and it feels like she’s avoiding him. Steffy knows he’ll get to the bottom of it.

Bill says he needs to talk to Liam now that they’re through this. “I love you, son, and I’m so proud of the man you are, and the father you are. If you had left this world, the best of me would have gone with you,” he says, saying that he’s always battled the worst aspect of his personality. He never should have tried to mold Liam into his own image. He knows his armor helps him in business, but it has destroyed his personal life and he’s glad Liam pushed back. He pushed back about Luna, and he was “spot on” about her. He’s so grateful that Liam survived because he wouldn’t have survived having to bury his son. “I love you, Liam,” Bill says. They share an emotional hug.

Taylor finds Ridge in the CEO office and kisses him without saying a word. After they pull apart, she says it’s to remind him that she’ll miss him.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Nick says they can have fun in Italy. Brooke has to travel with Ridge and Eric, but he makes her promise that her “favorite sea captain” can fit into her schedule so they can get out on the water. Eric walks in as Nick kisses her and says he’ll see her in Naples. Eric looks upset.

Nick takes a business call in another office, and Eric finds him. When he ends the call, he asks how Eric is doing. Eric knows Nick is trying to get Brooke, and he doesn’t want him to interfere. Nick blames Ridge for marrying Taylor, leading Eric to tell Nick to stay away from Naples.

Steffy walks in to say goodbye to her parents, who agree she needs some time away. They ask for updates from her, and she asks the same from them. She says she’s so happy having a great marriage, great kids, Liam healthy and parents who are back together. Steffy knows Brooke will try to get back together, but she has faith in Ridge.

Finn walks in on Bill and Liam to see how Liam is doing. Liam thanks Finn for taking care of him since he’s not really his patient. Bill gets a meeting reminder and has to leave. He stops to say something to Liam and pauses. “I love you, too, Dad,” Liam says.

Liam tells Finn about all of his visitors, including Sheila. Liam credits Sheila for taking a bullet to save Steffy, but Finn credits Liam. Finn asks if Liam has gotten any more information from Grace about the surgery. Liam hasn’t heard anything, so Finn asks to check the incisions. Finn checks under the bandages and comes away looking very concerned, leading Liam to wonder what’s wrong.

Brooke walks into the office and says that Deuce says the plane is ready. She greets Steffy and Taylor and says the trip will be interesting. Eric walks in and says Naples is waiting. Steffy hugs Ridge, and then Taylor gives him a big kiss.

Nick pulls up photos of Capri and thinks back to his adventures with Brooke. He thinks back to his memories and smiles. “A new chapter. A new life for us, Brooke, and it starts in Italy,” he says.

Liam asks what’s wrong, and Grace (Cassandra Creech) walks in as Finn says that the incisions were smaller than he would have expected. She ducks outside before she’s seen while Finn explains that they should have been bigger. Liam asks if that’s a good thing for the healing process, citing his strong vitals and good progress. Finn is puzzled that Grace hasn’t been there to check on him. Liam admits he feels “weirdly fine” in a short amount of time. “It’s unbelievable,” Finn agrees. Outside, Grace looks panicked.