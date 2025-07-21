The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of July 21-25: Finn asks questions

Something isn't sitting well with Finn (Tanner Novlan) after Grace (Cassandra Creech) declares a medical miracle with Liam (Scott Clifton). Here are the The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 21-25

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 21, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 21:

"Grace comes under suspicion."

Tuesday, July 22:

"Eric delivers a beautiful speech about life and love, confirming the Italy trip is still happening. Nick makes a romantic overture to Brooke."

Wednesday, July 23:

"Daphne returns from Paris, surprising Carter. Brooke gives Ridge a final chance to make things right. Ridge and Nick push each other’s buttons."

Thursday, July 24:

"Steffy and Liam bond over his near-death experience. Taylor suspects Nick is using the trip to Italy as a clear path to Brooke. Eric gives an emotional warning to Ridge."

Friday, July 25:

"Finn gets in on the suspicion about Grace. Taylor makes a suggestion to Nick about Brooke. Steffy gives Sheila hope."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 14 below:

Monday, July 14

"Finn, Deacon and Sheila mourn the passing of Luna."

Tuesday, July 15

"Bill waits impatiently as Grace operates on Liam."

Wednesday, July 16

"Bridget and Finn admire Liam's resilience after all he's endured."

Thursday, July 17

"Bill whisks an unconscious Liam away from the hospital."

Friday, July 18

"Brooke, Taylor and Ridge vow to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam will live or die."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.