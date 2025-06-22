The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 23-27: I do?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) finds herself in the middle of a trap while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) discovers that her destiny may not look the way she thought it did after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Nick (Jack Wagner) share some news. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 23-27.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23:

"Nick secretly listens in on Taylor and Ridge. Steffy, Finn, and Will conspire against Luna, while she defends herself to Sheila."

Tuesday, June 24:

"Ridge responds to Taylor’s burning question. Will seeks to prevent Luna from meddling in their lives again, while Steffy and Finn wait anxiously and worry. Katie offers Brooke affectionate advice about her relationship troubles."

Wednesday, June 25:

"Electra feels sick watching Will and Luna kiss during his attempt to get Luna to confess on camera. Ridge and Taylor indulge in their love as Nick gets ready to share what he’s learned with Brooke."

Thursday, June 26:

"Things take a very unexpected turn when Luna catches on to what is happening. Brooke reels at Nick’s news."

Friday, June 27:

"With Luna on the run, Sheila tells Deacon that betrayal is the Spencer way. Ridge confronts Brooke with the truth."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16

"His unannounced arrival sets the stage for a charged encounter between Brooke and Nick. At the beach house, a silent observer hides in the shadows through a long lens."

Tuesday, June 17

"Nick wastes no time in romancing Brooke. In an emotional heart-to-heart, Taylor and Ridge confront the truth about their love and the woman still between them."

Wednesday, June 18

"Luna gives Hayes an unexpected gift. Nick pushes Ridge’s buttons."

Thursday, June 19

"Steffy attempts to get Daphne back to Los Angeles, despite Hope’s objections. Brooke confesses Nick’s surprise visit and the kiss to Katie, who’s quick to form her own opinions."

Friday, June 20

"Taylor and Brooke disagree when it comes to Ridge and Nick."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.