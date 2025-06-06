The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 9-13: Steffy's in danger!
Steffy has no idea how dangerous the situation with Luna is.
Luna is on the hunt and Steffy is in danger. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 9-13.
Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:
Monday, June 9:
"Sheila makes a plea to Poppy about Luna. Not knowing her treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helps Luna."
Tuesday, June 10:
"Luna thinks of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. Remy is stunned when Luna confesses why she has a vendetta against Steffy."
Wednesday, June 11:
"Luna’s energy shifts to malice when Finn holds his ground. Hope urges Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone."
Thursday, June 12:
"Bill makes a confession to Li. Luna surprises Steffy in her own home."
Friday, June 13:
"Hope comforts Brooke, who is now without Ridge, Hope or Beth. Steffy doesn’t realize that she is clearly in danger."
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 2 below:
Monday, June 2
"Deacon is blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. Tensions erupt as Luna and Steffy go head-to-head."
Tuesday, June 3
"Finn may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn't so sure. Luna layes down the blame, and Steffy's the target for everything she's lost with Finn."
Wednesday, June 4
"Luna sets a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down. Ridge's unexpected arrival halts a kiss between Electra and Will and sparks a tense discussion about Luna."
Thursday, June 5
"Sheila's stunning revelation rocks Deacon's world. Luna's mission of revenge escalates, and Steffy's in the crosshairs."
Friday, June 6
"Sheila opens up to Poppy about her concern for Steffy and Luna. Luna tries to work her magic on Bill, only to be hit with a curveball."
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.