The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 9-13: Steffy's in danger!

Luna is on the hunt and Steffy is in danger. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for June 9-13.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9:

"Sheila makes a plea to Poppy about Luna. Not knowing her treacherous plan, Remy unwittingly helps Luna."

Tuesday, June 10:

"Luna thinks of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. Remy is stunned when Luna confesses why she has a vendetta against Steffy."

Wednesday, June 11:

"Luna’s energy shifts to malice when Finn holds his ground. Hope urges Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone."

Thursday, June 12:

"Bill makes a confession to Li. Luna surprises Steffy in her own home."

Friday, June 13:

"Hope comforts Brooke, who is now without Ridge, Hope or Beth. Steffy doesn’t realize that she is clearly in danger."

You can see what happened last week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 2 below:

Monday, June 2

"Deacon is blindsided by the truth about Sheila and Luna. Tensions erupt as Luna and Steffy go head-to-head."

Tuesday, June 3

"Finn may have promised Steffy that Luna was gone for good, but his heart isn't so sure. Luna layes down the blame, and Steffy's the target for everything she's lost with Finn."

Wednesday, June 4

"Luna sets a vengeful plan in motion to bring Steffy down. Ridge's unexpected arrival halts a kiss between Electra and Will and sparks a tense discussion about Luna."

Thursday, June 5

"Sheila's stunning revelation rocks Deacon's world. Luna's mission of revenge escalates, and Steffy's in the crosshairs."

Friday, June 6

"Sheila opens up to Poppy about her concern for Steffy and Luna. Luna tries to work her magic on Bill, only to be hit with a curveball."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.