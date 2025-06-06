Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 9-13

There's lots of drama coming up in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May June 9-13.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Salem prepares to say goodbye to John Black. Steve gives Kayla big news. Brady comforts Rachel. Ari shares a secret with Tate. Roman reassures a worried Eric."

Tuesday, June 10

"John’s funeral service begins. Chanel asks Tate about the adoption. Rachel becomes increasingly upset. Bo and Hope continue to reconnect."

Wednesday, June 11

"John’s funeral service continues. Bo defies doctor’s orders. Johnny expresses his fear to Chanel. Shawn comforts Belle."

Thursday, June 12

"Marlena and John’s friends reminisce at John’s wake. Bo asks Steve to change his mind. Jack mourns and pays his respects to Abigail. Julie, Jennifer and Hope catch up."

Friday, June 13

"Kate sits vigil at Philip’s bedside. Sarah and Xander clash over Victoria. Shawn apologizes to Jada. Belle admits a hard truth to EJ. Stephanie and Alex enjoy some romance."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2

"Marlena sticks close to John’s side until the end. Steve and Kayla reminisce. Hope, Shawn, and Ciara rally around Bo. Bo reunites with Zack."

Tuesday, June 3

"All of Salem grieves the loss of John Black. Kristen confides in Brady. Belle pulls back from EJ. Marlena breaks down."

Wednesday, June 4

"Hope, Shawn, and Ciara celebrate a miracle. Marlena’s family and loved ones rally around her. Paul and Andrew decide to go through with their wedding plans."

Thursday, June 5

"Jack and Jennifer return to Salem. Holly comforts Tate. Chad and Cat go on a date. Ari and Gabi argue. Doug III confides in Leo."

Friday, June 6

"Stephanie’s manuscript gets passed around. Kate urges Philip to wake up. Amy, Sophia and Tate tour the hospital. Carrie attempts to comfort Marlena. Jennifer rails to Jack about Chad and Cat."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.