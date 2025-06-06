General Hospital spoilers week of June 9-13

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 9-13.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 9, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 9

"Lucky says good-bye to Lulu. Drew stoops to a new low. Kristina is struck by inspiration. Cody makes a proposal to Carly. Elizabeth opens up to Lucas."

Tuesday, June 10

"Willow holds her ground. Laura has a happy reunion. Isaiah receives a generous offer. Trina opens up to Ava. Tracy delivers words of caution."

Wednesday, June 11

"Michael’s news shocks Carly, Sonny and Jason. Trina and Kai put their heads together. Isaiah picks up on Portia’s distress. Nina is on the warpath. Felicia accepts a new mission."

Thursday, June 12

"Shockwaves rip through the courtroom at Michael and Willow’s hearing. Elizabeth tends to a patient. Ric makes an admission. Ava issues an invitation. Alexis swallows her panic."

Friday, June 13

"Tracy challenges Alexis. Maxie tries to play peacemaker. The tension between Chase and Dante grows. Anna reflects on her past. Marco is taken aback."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 2, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 2: "Elizabeth makes a discovery. Michael and Kristina reunite. Brook Lynn unleashes her fury. Alexis is in the hot seat. Sonny offers counsel."

Tuesday, June 3: "Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing begins. Sonny opens up to Jason. Trina defends Josslyn. Ric strongarms Alexis. Jordan learns more about Dalton."

Wednesday, June 4: "Brook Lynn and Lulu come face to face. Lucky surprises Elizabeth. Michael takes the stand. Anna puts pressure on Brennan. Laura and Sonny discuss family matters."

Thursday, June 5: "Lucky faces a hard truth. Anna shares her suspicions with Jason. Curtis and Portia host a family gathering. Sasha is overwhelmed. Willow springs into action."

Friday, June 6: "Carly confronts Jason. Cody and Molly get better acquainted. Curtis meets with Jordan. Nina makes a confession. Drew is dismayed."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.