General Hospital spoilers week of May 5-9

There's lots of drama in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 5-9.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of May 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, May 5

"Nina’s plan goes awry. Dante is livid. Cody stumbles upon a dangerous situation. Carly counsels Lulu. Josslyn feels guilty."

Tuesday, May 6

"Lois pleads with Dante. Rocco issues an apology. Alexis is in the hot seat. Drew gets key intel. Kristina opens up to Lucky."

Wednesday, May 7

"Kristina offers an olive branch. Lulu is grateful. Brook Lynn is baffled. Gio opens up to Emma. Brennan briefs Joss and Vaughn."

Thursday, May 8

"Jason gives some tough love. Dante opens up to Sonny. Brad makes a life-changing decision. Portia fishes for info from Willow. Curtis and Nina commiserate."

Friday, May 9

"Sasha and Willow have a tense encounter. Lulu questions Ned. Brook Lynn and Chase meet with Alexis. Tracy is surprised. Sidwell makes an offer."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of April 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, April 28: "Sonny is in grave danger. Alexis receives a gift. Trina and Kai enjoy a night out. Gio turns to Emma for help. Kristina and Molly want answers."

Tuesday, April 29: "Anna is suspicious. Marco and Lucas get closer. Tracy reveals shocking info to Gio. Portia walks in on Curtis and Jordan. Drew makes a scene."

Wednesday, April 30: "Willow has an unpleasant homecoming. Nina has second thoughts. Brennan shares his theory. Alexis vents to Lulu. Laura and Curtis confer."

Thursday, May 1: "Brook Lynn opens up to Tracy. Drew pleads his case. Laura cautions Lulu. Chase makes a request of Dante. Josslyn crafts a plan."

Friday, May 2: "Maxie receives an ultimatum. Dante and Lulu have an emotional talk. Lois is put on the spot. Nina debriefs with Carly. Mac learns of a crime."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.