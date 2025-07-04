General Hospital spoilers week of July 7-11

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 7-11.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 7, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 7

"Lulu is enraged. Sasha makes a horrifying discovery. Gio seeks a new perspective. Anna questions Sidwell. Cody and Brook Lynn clear the air."

Tuesday, July 8

"Brook Lynn plays defense. Ava confides in Nina. Cody furthers his plan. Mac plays matchmaker. Liz and Portia catch up. Alexis is impressed."

Wednesday, July 9

"Ric issues an invitation to Elizabeth. Drew cautions Willow. Felicia updates Curtis. Michael offers reassurance. Lucas makes a request of Carly."

Thursday, July 10

"Drew gets leverage against an enemy. Michael lays out his terms. Jordan is dubious about Portia’s claims. Emma questions Josslyn. Kai briefs Curtis. "

Friday, July 11

"Trina is outraged. Anna consoles Emma. Tracy cautions Chase. Rocco makes a bold move. Lulu and Laura discuss family matters."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30: "An uninvited guest crashes Daisy’s christening. Chase and Brook Lynn make a pact. Lucas encourages Marco. Kristina finds herself in a dangerous situation. Anna faces off with ADA Turner."

Tuesday, July 1: "Anna and Chase rush to the scene of a crime. Alexis pays a visit to Sidwell. Michael opens up to Sasha. Brennan sets boundaries with Josslyn. Molly is relieved."

Wednesday, July 2: "Sonny vows revenge. Gio opens up to Emma. Lucas voices his fears. Tracy does some scheming. Joss makes a revelation."

Thursday, July 3: "Dante seeks out Jason. Trina warns Kai. Michael is disturbed. Maxie makes a discovery. Lulu advises Laura."

Friday, July 4: "Kristina has a meltdown in court. Lulu comes face to face with Rocco. Lucky and Liz confront Cyrus. Maxie supports Sasha. Spinelli is taken aback."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.