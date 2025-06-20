General Hospital spoilers week of June 23-27

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 23-27.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"Tracy makes a public display. Jordan and Curtis take a trip down memory lane. Portia is rattled. Kai shares his plans with Trina. Nina is taken aback."

Tuesday, June 24

"Nina seeks help from an unlikely source. Carly pleads with Michael. Drew gets some inside information. Portia lashes out. Curtis reassures Trina."

Wednesday, June 25

"Dante and Brook Lynn discuss Gio. Alexis seeks out Elizabeth. Martin gets bed news. Marco makes a delivery. Cody follows orders."

Thursday, June 26

"A conversation with Sonny leaves Carly concerned. Jason gives Dante a new perspective. Lulu has advice for Lucas. Brook Lynn doesn’t like what she sees. Marco makes a discovery."

Friday, June 27

"Sonny is in for a shock. Jason and Carly walk down memory lane. Daisy’s loved ones gather for her christening. Anna faces some tough questions. Chase and Brook Lynn make a realization."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16: "Jason is a thorn in Drew’s side. Carly shows her appreciation to Brennan. Lulu offers an apology. Tracy meets with Martin. Gio is troubled by what he overhears."

Tuesday, June 17: "Sasha is alarmed. Curtis makes Michael an offer. Emma gets the upper hand. Josslyn pitches an idea to Vaughn. Lulu is pleasantly surprised."

Wednesday, June 18: "Elizabeth makes a revelation. Willow faces a major decision. Michael and Sasha have a frank talk. Trina and Kai get big news. Curtis rebuffs Portia."

Thursday, June 19: "Sonny wants answers from Sidwell. Lulu and Isaiah meet for drinks. Michael catches up with Jason. Jordan opens up to Anna. Marco is conflicted."

Friday, June 20: "Emma and Gio have a memorable encounter. Ava offers counsel to Nina. Kristina warns Michael. Willow makes an announcement. Tracy feels cornered."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.