Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 23-27

There a lot happening in Salem this week. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 23-27.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"EJ vows to protect Johnny. Tony decides to take matters into his own hands. Jack, Jennifer, JJ, and Thomas enjoy family game time. Shane forces Cat’s hand."

Tuesday, June 24

"Paul and Andrew marry. Rachel tells Marlena a secret. Shane wonders if Tate is having second thoughts. Belle opens up to Carrie."

Wednesday, June 25

"Xander reveals a plan to save Titan-DiMera. Stephanie questions Philip. Marlena and Roman confront Johnny. Sophia seeks Melinda for help."

Thursday, June 26

"Kate witnesses a moment between Roman and Marlena. Xander and Sarah argue. Belle confronts EJ. Johnny and Gabi pitch ideas to each other."

Friday, June 27

"Alex agrees to Kate’s request. Jada gives Stephanie advice. Xander and Philip come to an understanding. Johnny worries EJ. Cat and Chad spend a pleasant evening together."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 16, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 16

"Steve reminisces with his family and friends. Stephanie reassures an anxious Alex. Jennifer surprises Jack. Philip catches Xander in his hospital room."

Tuesday, June 17

"Gabi makes Javi an offer. Doug III asks Leo for help. Chad apologizes to Cat. Tate and Holly reflect."

Wednesday, June 18

"Bo and Hope make plans for the future. Pivotal moments in the lives of young Tom and Alice Horton are revealed."

Thursday, June 19

"Xander makes his intentions clear to Sarah. Philip sticks to his story. Belle comforts Marlena. Chanel leans on Paulina. EJ is straightforward with Johnny."

Friday, June 20

"Brady fills EJ in on what he’s learned. Chanel opens up to Abe and Paulina. Marlena sees Sarah for a check-up. Holly, Tate, Aaron, and Sophia share their last moments as high schoolers."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.