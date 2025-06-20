The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 23: a marriage proposal and a trap?
Taylor makes a big move while Will seems to be going undercover...or is he?
Taylor isn't going to wait around as she pops the question to Ridge in the coming week, but will Ridge accept her proposal? Here's The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 23.
The previous week ended with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) giving Taylor (Rebecca Budig) a lot to think about when it comes to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) being concerned about Nick (Jack Wagner) being back in town.
Taylor seems to think that Nick is in Los Angeles because Brooke is single, you know, because Ridge is with her now. Brooke's confidence seems to be making Taylor feel even more self-conscious about her relationship with Ridge; she was already concerned about Eric's (John McCook) interference during the fashion show. Knowing that Ridge is concerned about Nick and Brooke isn't helping Taylor at all, and this is going to play heavily into this week's action.
Here's the look-ahead preview of what's coming up this week:
Taylor is making moves, but will they end up helping or hurting her cause? In the preview we see Taylor telling Ridge that she wants to be married to him. She even has a ring. Ridge, however, seems less enthused about taking a trip to the altar with Taylor, especially while Nick is wooing Brooke.
Nick, in the meantime, is happy to report the news of Taylor's proposal to Brooke, who immediately wants to know how Ridge reacted.
Perhaps most shockingly of all is the sight of Will (Crew Morrow) at Luna's (Lisa Yamada) apartment, where he reveals that he's broken things off with Electra and he's looking for someone more exciting. Luna is all too happy to oblige, kissing Will repeatedly while he looks...uncomfortable.
