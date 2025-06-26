The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge already having regrets about saying yes?

Ridge accepted Taylor’s proposal on The Bold and the Beautiful, but is he already having regrets about his decision?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) gave Taylor (Rebecca Budig) his answer to her proposal and if you missed the June 26 episode, well, he said yes.

Newly engaged Taylor is thrilled that they will be living the rest of their lives together, but she admits she’s concerned that Eric (John McCook) won’t be happy about their decision. Little does she know, she probably needs to start worrying about Ridge regretting his decision.

Looking back to when Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) stole Forrester Creations from the Forrester family, Ridge was stunned that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) would accept the CEO position and “betray” him. That’s how he very quickly ended up in Taylor’s bed. However, there was always a hint of regret in Ridge’s eyes, especially when he learned that Brooke claims to have taken the role to return the company to him.

During the fashion show, Eric asked Brooke to appear in the showstopper gown in the finale. The gown was an updated version of the gown she previously wore in Portofino and Ridge went wild over her. Ridge walked out on stage with Brooke during the fashion show to thank the crowd, knowing the fans always love seeing him with Brooke while also knowing that Taylor was watching.

Things have taken quite a turn for Ridge because Taylor, in a bid to ensure that Ridge is devoted to her and only her, asked for his hand in marriage. Ridge didn’t even propose to Brooke after their reconciliation in Rome. Now he’s engaged and it’s not something he can simply call off if he changes his mind. And with Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) hanging around LA, Ridge will quickly need to decide whether he can truly devote himself to Taylor or if he needs to break his engagement and get back to Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.