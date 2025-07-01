The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric warns Ridge about Taylor?
Eric wanted to see a different couple get engaged.
When Taylor showed Eric her engagement ring on The Bold and the Beautiful, he was happy for the couple but there was no missing the fact that he was also less than enthused about the engagement. Will he warn Ridge about marrying Taylor?
Eric (John McCook) is clearly Team Brooke when it comes to his son, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). While both father and son have been married to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the past, Eric believes that Brooke and Ridge are meant to be together. That’s why he arranged for Brooke to wear the showstopper gown in the fashion show.
Taylor (Rebecca Budig) hasn’t forgotten the showstopper. She watched as Brooke stunned the audience in the gown and Ridge joined her onstage, sending their fans around the world into a frenzy on social media. Not only does Eric think Brooke belongs with Ridge, but so too do the Forrester Creations fans.
Taylor recently confronted Eric about his decision, asking why he’d set Ridge up like that when he knows that Ridge is with Taylor. The Forrester patriarch was sympathetic to Taylor’s cause, but he wasn’t apologetic, either. He wanted to create a buzzworthy moment and despite Taylor’s history with Ridge, he knows Brooke has history with him, too.
After Taylor revealed her engagement ring to Eric in the June 30 episode, he commented that he remembered when Ridge originally gave it to her, her response was telling: “Ridge and Brooke aren’t the only ones with history.”
We think that Eric is going to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Ridge about this engagement before it’s too late. He knows Taylor will be thrilled to get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) involved in wedding planning and it will hurt her to have the engagement called off, but deep down Eric knows that this whole thing is a disaster in the making for his son.
Though Taylor loves Ridge, Eric doesn’t believe she’s the one who’s meant to be with Ridge from this day forward, in sickness and in health and all of that. Eric likely sees through the proposal as Taylor’s means to keep Ridge linked to her instead of watching him go back and forth between the two women. And with Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) hanging around, Eric will want Ridge to come to his senses about Brooke before it’s too late.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
After her line of questioning about the fashion show, Eric can see that Taylor isn’t feeling secure in her relationship and she needed a Hail Mary to secure Ridge’s love for her and her alone.
Eric cares about Taylor, Brooke and Ridge and he wants them all to be happy, but he also knows that marrying Taylor could be a huge mistake for Ridge and we’re betting that he’s going to do everything in his power to ensure that Ridge calls off the engagement to Taylor.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.