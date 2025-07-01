The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric warns Ridge about Taylor?

When Taylor showed Eric her engagement ring on The Bold and the Beautiful, he was happy for the couple but there was no missing the fact that he was also less than enthused about the engagement. Will he warn Ridge about marrying Taylor?

Eric (John McCook) is clearly Team Brooke when it comes to his son, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). While both father and son have been married to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in the past, Eric believes that Brooke and Ridge are meant to be together. That’s why he arranged for Brooke to wear the showstopper gown in the fashion show.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) hasn’t forgotten the showstopper. She watched as Brooke stunned the audience in the gown and Ridge joined her onstage, sending their fans around the world into a frenzy on social media. Not only does Eric think Brooke belongs with Ridge, but so too do the Forrester Creations fans.

Taylor recently confronted Eric about his decision, asking why he’d set Ridge up like that when he knows that Ridge is with Taylor. The Forrester patriarch was sympathetic to Taylor’s cause, but he wasn’t apologetic, either. He wanted to create a buzzworthy moment and despite Taylor’s history with Ridge, he knows Brooke has history with him, too.

After Taylor revealed her engagement ring to Eric in the June 30 episode, he commented that he remembered when Ridge originally gave it to her, her response was telling: “Ridge and Brooke aren’t the only ones with history.”

We think that Eric is going to have a heart-to-heart conversation with Ridge about this engagement before it’s too late. He knows Taylor will be thrilled to get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) involved in wedding planning and it will hurt her to have the engagement called off, but deep down Eric knows that this whole thing is a disaster in the making for his son.

Though Taylor loves Ridge, Eric doesn’t believe she’s the one who’s meant to be with Ridge from this day forward, in sickness and in health and all of that. Eric likely sees through the proposal as Taylor’s means to keep Ridge linked to her instead of watching him go back and forth between the two women. And with Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) hanging around, Eric will want Ridge to come to his senses about Brooke before it’s too late.

After her line of questioning about the fashion show, Eric can see that Taylor isn’t feeling secure in her relationship and she needed a Hail Mary to secure Ridge’s love for her and her alone.

Eric cares about Taylor, Brooke and Ridge and he wants them all to be happy, but he also knows that marrying Taylor could be a huge mistake for Ridge and we’re betting that he’s going to do everything in his power to ensure that Ridge calls off the engagement to Taylor.