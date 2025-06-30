The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 30, 2025: 'my future is not here'

Ridge comes clean to Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 30, 2025.

We begin today with Luna (Lisa Yamada) furiously telling Will (Crew Morrow) that he lied to her. Baker (Dan Martin) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan), Electra (Laneya Grace) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that backup is on the way.

At the Forrester Mansion, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Taylor (Rebecca Budig) that her ring looks good on her. She points out that when he first put the ring on her finger, they had no idea what life had in store for them. Ridge didn’t see the proposal coming, and he knows Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t see it either.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke is trying to wrap her head around Ridge and Taylor being engaged. Tears fall from her cheeks as she thinks back to the fashion show and having Ridge on stage with her. “How could you accept her proposal?” she asks the empty room.

Eric (John McCook) walks in and catches the duo playing hooky. He’s surprised to see them. Ridge says there’s another surprise coming. “Ridge and I are engaged,” Taylor announces. Eric is at a total loss for words. He congratulates the couple, but you can tell he’s not sure about it. Taylor hopes he can be happy for them.

Luna tells Will that she thought they would be great together. Electra is terrified that she’s going to kill Will. Will reminds Luna that she belongs in jail, but she reminds him that she was pardoned, even though that doesn’t seem to matter to anyone. Luna tells him she’s done being “messed with,” and she tells him to get out. After he’s gone, she says, “Steffy’s going to pay for ruining my life.”

Eric is flattered to be the first person to learn about their engagement. Taylor says they’re not keeping it a secret, and she can’t wait to tell Steffy. Ridge knows he has to tell Brooke. Eric says he’s going to raid the wine cellar and prepare his speech. He tells Taylor that he’s very happy to share the moment with her. Ridge has to leave, and Taylor watches him leave, knowing what he’s about to do.

Electra hugs Will after he gets back to Malibu. Baker, Steffy and Finn wish they hadn’t let him go, but Will says Luna is definitely out to get Steffy so she’s never in her way again. Baker says Luna was gone when the officers arrived.

Luna goes to Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) apartment and tells her that Will set her up. She’s freaking out because she messed up.

Eric admires the ring and recalls when Ridge gave it to her all those years ago. “Ridge and Brooke aren’t the only ones with history,” Taylor says.

At the office, Ridge walks in and finds Brooke at the desk. The air is thick. When she turns to face him with her teary eyes, she glares at him. “I already know,” she says.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Back at the office, Electra suggests that Will find his mom to tell her what happened, but he wants to be with her. He asks if she was watching and saw the kiss. Electra says it was so hard to watch, but it was harder to see Luna point the gun at him. She knows Luna is a threat to everyone.

Sheila hears Luna talking about Will wearing a wire. “I knew it,” she says. This seems to anger Luna even more, even though Sheila didn’t want it to be true. She says Bill did the same thing to her, but Luna says this is all Steffy. She got to Will, and she poisoned everyone against her.

In Malibu, Steffy is so glad no one was hurt, telling her mother that they have a police guard and Finn is checking on the kids. Steffy tells her mother that Luna wanted to get rid of her and had a gun. When Taylor reaches out for her, Steffy spots the ring and insists that this is the perfect time to hear about the “good news” in their lives.

Ridge asks how Brooke knows, and Brooke explains that Nick was having lunch when Ridge and Taylor were having their “special romantic moment.” Ridge says it should have come from him, but Brooke questions how it could have been better hearing from him that he’s committed to Taylor and not her.

Electra was terrified seeing Luna with a gun. She tells him she could never lose him. “That’s never going to happen,” he says.

Luna says Will used her, and that everyone is turning their backs on her. Sheila says she’s worried about her becoming obsessed with Steffy again. Luna believes Steffy asked Finn to set her up, but that he asked Will. Sheila points out that they don’t even know if Steffy was involved. Luna calls the whole thing “entrapment” and says that if Steffy thinks she’s a threat, she has no idea how big a threat she can be.

Taylor is concerned about Luna, but all Steffy wants to think about is her parents and something positive to celebrate. Taylor admits that Steffy has had a lot of bad news. She asks her mother if she’s the one who proposed, and she’s thrilled that her mother made a move. Taylor recounts the big moment and how it all came about. “My love for him is so powerful,” Taylor says. She just had to find the right words. Steffy is thrilled for her mother.

Brooke knows that Ridge never would have proposed to Taylor and wants to know how to undo the proposal. She asks him to end the engagement, saying that she can see Ridge’s love for her. Ridge says he’s always going to love Brooke, but he’s moving on with his life with Taylor. “My future is not here,” he tells her before walking out. Brooke goes to the door and closes it, absolutely stunned.