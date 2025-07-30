The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 30, 2025: 'you're not leaving'

Brooke confronts Ridge in Italy while Sheila asks questions about Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 30, 2025.

We begin today in Italy, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are on a boat together checking out the beautiful Amalfi Coast. She beams at him as he drives, and smiles back, pointing out different things to look at. It’s a romantic moment even though they’re not together anymore.

Once they arrive at the dock, they’re welcomed to Capri by Eric (John McCook) and famed Italian designer Louisa Beccaria. Ridge is so thrilled to be working with Louisa as Brooke praises her designs. The fashion show is about to start.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) finds Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) deep in thought at Il Giardino and asks if she’s thinking about her missing toe. Sheila says she’s missing her granddaughter.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) looks down at Luna (Lisa Yamada) while she sleeps in her makeshift hospital bed at an undisclosed location. “I’m not going to let you die, Luna,” she says.

Nick (Jack Wagner) gets news about the boat. It’s still not ready, which is very frustrating.

Backstage, Eric confesses to Ridge that he saw Brooke and Nick kissing on the rooftop the night before. He tells his son that Nick isn’t messing around and Ridge needs to make a commitment to her before it’s too late, even though Ridge insists he’s happy with Taylor. “Seize the day,” Eric says. “You never know what tomorrow will bring.”

Brooke is in the hair and makeup chair when Ridge walks in. She’s in a robe getting ready for the show. He tells Brooke it’s almost a perfect day, spoiled by Nick’s presence. Brooke says Nick is making an effort to be with her and she rebuffs Ridge’s attempts to dissuade her from seeing him.

Nick, boatless, finds someone to drive him to Louisa’s boutique for the show. He hops in a convertible and they take off.

Sheila says she wanted to say goodbye to Luna. Deacon asks if she talked to Li, but Sheila says Li won't return her calls and texts. It’s not fair, she says, upset that she couldn’t be part of Luna’s final arrangements. “I have a right to know where my granddaughter is,” she says. Oh, Sheila, you have no idea. It turns out Luna isn’t dead after all, as we see as Li checks the machines keeping her alive.

Nick’s on his way to the show, winding through the hillside roads. Brooke looks around for him as the show begins. The fashions are incredible, especially with the Italian coast serving as the backdrop. The audience claps as the models walk down the runway.

Brooke appears as the final look of the event. She smiles as Eric and Louisa watch her walking down the runway. The crowd goes wild as she spins around and the wind catches her chiffon outfit. Ridge can’t take his eyes off of her.

Sheila tries calling Li again. Deacon points out that Li is a doctor and she could be with a patient. Sheila knew she wasn’t going to be best friends with Li, but Li’s the one who came to the restaurant. All Sheila wants is to pay her final respects and Li is denying her.

Li, in the meantime, is busy trying to get Luna to wake up. After administering more medicine, she urges her granddaughter to open her eyes.

Nick rushes up to Luisa Beccaria’s boutique and asks about the show, but it’s not happening there. He hurries off to find her, hoping he’s not too late.

After the show, the press asks questions about the designs. The buyers are going wild and eager to place their orders. When photographers ask for more pictures of Brooke and Ridge together, they oblige. But when Ridge is asked if news of his engagement to Taylor is true, Brooke’s smile fades.

Li walks into Il Giardino to pick up her food, surprising Sheila. Sheila says she knows they won’t be friends but she hoped to hear from her. Li is dismissive, but when Sheila says she wants to “visit her” it catches Li off guard. Sheila says she has a right to know what Li did with Lunda and to be able to visit her grave.

Brooke receives praise for the showstopper gown during the last fashion show, with the photographers noting that it reminds them of the show in Portofino. Brooke has to step away, with Ridge following. He asks if she’s all right and she says it’s impossible for her to be all right given everything that’s happened.

Nick walks in and Eric spots him. Eric tells him he’s not welcome to the private event, but Nick insists that one of the VIPs will be happy to be there.

As Brooke walks away, Ridge urges her to come back to the luncheon. Brooke says she’s going crazy with their on-again, off-again relationship. He says it’s hurting him, but she says “it’s torture for me.” She doesn’t know why she came to Italy knowing how many beautiful memories there are between them. When she says she has to go, he stops her. “You’re not leaving,” he says.

